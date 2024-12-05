 Korean Medical Association joins in cries calling for Yoon's resignation
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Korean Medical Association joins in cries calling for Yoon's resignation

Published: 05 Dec. 2024, 18:16 Updated: 05 Dec. 2024, 18:24
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Park Hyoung-wook, chairperson of the emergency steering committee at the Korean Medical Association, speaks during a briefing at the group's headquarters in central Seoul on Thursday. [YONHAP]

Park Hyoung-wook, chairperson of the emergency steering committee at the Korean Medical Association, speaks during a briefing at the group's headquarters in central Seoul on Thursday. [YONHAP]

The largest doctors’ group in Korea on Thursday publicly demanded President Yoon Suk Yeol resign, showing heightened rhetoric compared to its previous demand for an official apology.
 
In a statement, the Korean Medical Association (KMA) wrote that President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law “based on his delusion without any preparations nor measures.”
 
The medical community — medical students and professors, junior doctors and community doctors — has clashed with the Yoon administration since February after an announcement of expanding enrollment seats in medical schools.  
 

Related Article

 
The doctors’ association specifically denounced the usage of the word “punishment” in the martial law decree. The order mandated all striking medical personnel to return to their workplace within 48 hours and specified that disobedience would result in punishment.
 
The KMA claimed such an expression is equivalent to “likening junior doctors and medical professors to antistate forces attempting to overthrow democracy.” The group also clarified junior doctors — pursuing medical specialty licenses — were not striking as they are serving in the health industry with their general doctors’ licenses after their resignations were processed earlier.
 
The group lambasted the president, calling the idea of viewing doctors as a threat to society "delusional." 
 
They further went on to ask the government to reveal information on how the term came to be used in the martial decree and demanded that the involved official be held accountable.
 
Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong drew a clear line regarding a suspicion that his ministry was involved in using the term "punishment" during a parliamentary health committee meeting on Thursday. Cho said he only saw the decree after it was released to the public and that "the ministry was baffled." 
 
The doctors also criticized the lack of procedural legitimacy in the government's decision-making, noting a 2,000-seat hike in medical recruitment expansion was hastened, as well as the martial law declaration.
 
“The figure of 2,000 was first came up to the table by Health Minister Cho just an hour before the admission quota expansion was announced on Feb.6,” the group wrote in a statement.
 
The KMA said it is unclear who attended a Cabinet meeting or whether the proper review was conducted before declaring martial law.
 
The group noted that delusion-based martial law cannot fix the problems that Korea faces, expressing its relief at the lifting of martial law.
 
“Korea is a democratic republic, and people should bring down a president who considers himself a monarch,” the KMA said. 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea martial law Yoon Suk Yeol health doctor Korean Medical Association

More in Social Affairs

Railway workers' strike disrupts commutes as union fails to reach agreement

Korean Medical Association joins in cries calling for Yoon's resignation

5 PPP lawmakers propose shortening presidential term after martial law debacle

What went down at the secretive Cabinet meeting leading to Yoon's martial declaration

Fence-hopping Assembly speaker springs into action after declaration of martial law

Related Stories

'Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol': Citizens refuse to leave National Assembly

Cabinet approves lifting of martial law, troops withdrawn

Explainer: The big questions answered from Korea's brush with martial law

'I'm scared to speak': President's martial law declaration shocks Korea

Police, military block entrance to National Assembly after martial law declaration in Korea — in pictures
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)