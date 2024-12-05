Traffic chaos looms as unionized railway workers launch strike
Published: 05 Dec. 2024, 09:09 Updated: 05 Dec. 2024, 09:47
- CHO JUNG-WOO
Traffic disruptions are expected as unionized workers of Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) begin an indefinite general strike on Thursday morning after wage negotiations failed late Wednesday night.
The strike by the Korean Railway Workers’ Union (KRWU) is anticipated to affect the operations of high-speed KTX trains and subway services in the metropolitan area. However, other trains, including the SRT, GTX-A and Airport Railroad Express, will continue to operate as usual.
This marks the KRWU's first walkout in a year and three months, following the last strike in September of last year.
During the strike, around 70 percent of subway and KTX services will run compared to regular schedules.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced plans to dispatch alternative personnel, particularly during morning and afternoon rush hours, to minimize disruptions.
Additional transportation options, such as express buses and taxis, will also be made available to ease commuter inconvenience during the strike period.
