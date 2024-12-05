Yoon’s mysterious silence about the martial law

President Yoon Suk Yeol is keeping silent after declaring martial law for the first time in 45 years. After the emergency law was invalidated by the National Assembly early Wednesday morning, Yoon officially lifted it at 4:27 a.m. in his presidential office. But that’s it. The president was nowhere to be seen for two days in a row.The public had to suffer immense shocks and confusion from Yoon’s abrupt declaration of martial law. Political parties were in panic and economic repercussions were massive. Korea’s national pride also took an abysmal dive. If the director of the episode keeps mum after causing all the chaos, that’s utterly irresponsible.Political pundits cautiously raised the possibility of the president specifying his position on Thursday’s morning, but it was cancelled for unknown reasons. The gravity of the tragicomedy goes beyond the level of explanation or apology. As we pointed out earlier, the president must take political and legal responsibility for his farcical declaration of martial law.The general public only wants to listen to his own account of what happened late Tuesday evening. In a meeting with leaders of the governing People Power Party (PPP) on Wednesday, the president was known to have attributed the declaration of martial law to the Democratic Party’s rampage to impeach any government officials it doesn’t like, adding, “I did nothing wrong.” If the president really thinks so, we urge him to make it public. Only then can the people understand the wild lead-up to the declaration of martial law.That’s not all. Citizens are anxious to know whom the president discussed the matter with; why he enforced a ban on legislative activities despite its apparent unconstitutionality; and why a decree ordering medical doctors on strike to return to their hospital was inserted into the martial law. We also want to know if the president expected martial law to be lifted swiftly and if the president would really push for another martial law if he remains in office — as claimed by the DP — and above all, if the president is still convinced of the inevitability of martial law.The president holds the key to addressing the fiasco. In a recent Realmeter poll, 73.6 percent supported Yoon’s impeachment while 24 percent opposed it. Though the PPP has decided to reject the impeachment, the party can hardly maintain the position under such hostile circumstances.PPP leader Han Dong-hoon demanded Yoon’s departure from the party and punishments on people directly related to the emergency law. Five first-term legislators of the party demanded a public apology from Yoon and a Constitutional amendment to shorten the five-year term for the president. Such exit strategies will be meaningless if the president refuses them. He must first make his position clear on all the questions.