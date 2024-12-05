Today's fortune: Dec. 5, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1936: You might acquire something new.1948: Life now feels better than in the past.1960: It’s okay to boast about your family or children.1972: Your efforts may bring tangible results.1984: Communication flows, boosting your productivity.1996: Expect praise or a positive reputation boost.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: south1937: Enjoy warm and comforting food.1949: Prioritize healthy meals.1961: Dedicate time to gathering useful information.1973: Be the first to open your heart to others.1985: Choose warmth over style when dressing.1997: Appearance matters-focus on fashion.Wealth: spendingHealth: averageLove: conflictingLucky direction: west1938: Declutter items you no longer use.1950: Generously use what you have instead of saving too much.1962: Differences in opinions may arise.1974: Avoid unnecessary conflicts; they‘re not worth the trouble.1986: Opt for indirect approaches rather than direct confrontation.1998: Patience is key.Wealth: averageHealth: cautiousLove: frustratingLucky direction: west1939: Spend a quiet, comfortable day at home.1951: Visit a doctor promptly if unwell.1963: Take care of your health; signs of strain may appear.1975: Avoid overexertion or forcing outcomes.1987: Neither ask for favors nor accept them.1999: You may feel caught in indecision.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: romanticLucky direction: north1940: People matter more than possessions.1952: Approach everything with love and care.1964: Age doesn’t matter when it comes to love.1976: Show kindness to your partner.1988: Even if it seems perfect, act cautiously.2000: Cupid’s arrow may strike unexpectedly.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: happyLucky direction: south1941: Your heart may be filled with joy.1953: A happy and fulfilling day awaits.1965: You may like everything about today.1977: Savor the feeling of accomplishment.1989: Achieving your goals will bring fulfillment.2001: Luck is on your side.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: west1942: Expect small but delightful surprises.1954: Knock on doors, and they may open.1966: Minor events may bring unexpected happiness.1978: Maintain boundaries between work and personal life.1990: The process may be tough, but the outcome could be rewarding.2002: Giving or receiving gifts might brighten your day.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: north1943: Avoid cold food and take care of yourself.1955: Cooperation fosters success.1967: Don’t overuse strong measures for minor issues.1979: Avoid clinging to small gains and consider compromise.1991: Build mutually beneficial relationships.2003: Expect possible expenses today.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: jealousLucky direction: north1944: Family ties are deep and irreplaceable.1956: With many responsibilities, challenges may increase.1968: Balance discipline and rewards effectively.1980: Turn competition into opportunities.1992: Life is a survival game.2004: Envying others is waste of time.Wealth: excellentHealth: strongLove: unitedLucky direction: west1945: Everything feels perfect.1957: Family harmony brings happiness.1969: Going with the flow may yield positive outcomes.1981: Unite with others to achieve greater success.1993: Collaboration leads to development.2005: Teamwork will bring success.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: south1946: Simplify your lifestyle and focus on what matters.1958: Look around and reflect.1970: Stay committed to existing projects.1982: Growth takes time.1994: Align your actions with your superior’s expectations.2006: Build your skills and knowledge.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1935: Take initiative in completing tasks yourself.1947: Opportunities may arise naturally.1959: Gains may exceed losses.1971: Hard work will pay off.1983: You may have a gathering or celebration.1995: Expect a positive reputation boost.2007: Enjoy the blessing of abundance.