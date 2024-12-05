 Busan KCC Egis fall to Ryukyu Golden Kings 91-82 in EASL
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Basketball

print dictionary print

Busan KCC Egis fall to Ryukyu Golden Kings 91-82 in EASL

Published: 05 Dec. 2024, 12:54
Busan KCC Egis power forward Deonte Burton, right, in action during an East Asia Super League game against the Ryukyu Golden Kings at Okinawa Arena in Japan on Wednesday. [EASL]

Busan KCC Egis power forward Deonte Burton, right, in action during an East Asia Super League game against the Ryukyu Golden Kings at Okinawa Arena in Japan on Wednesday. [EASL]

 
Busan KCC Egis lost 91-82 to the Ryukyu Golden Kings in the East Asia Super League (EASL) at the Okinawa Arena in Japan on Wednesday, suffering their third straight loss in the tournament.
 

Related Article

Egis saw a solid start to the game, ending the first quarter 27-25, but that was the only quarter that they ended with a lead.
 
The Golden Kings snatched the lead midway through the second quarter and ended it at 45-38, taking the score to 71-63 by the end of the third quarter and sealing a 91-82 victory.
 
Egis’s Deonte Burton was still the top scorer of the game with 38 points, followed by the Golden Kings’ Jack Cooley’s 29.
 
Egis stayed at the bottom of Group B with their third consecutive loss, which makes them one of the only two teams without a win in the group alongside the New Taipei Kings as of Wednesday. The Golden Kings sit at the top with three wins from their opening three games.
 
This is the first time Egis are competing in the EASL, where KBL teams have showcased strong performances since the tournament's inception in 2023.
 
Anyang KGC, now the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters, were the inaugural champions and finished third the following season, with the Seoul SK Knights as runners-up. Neither of them are competing this year, with Suwon KT Sonicboom participating alongside Egis instead.
 
Egis will next face the Meralco Bolts on Dec. 18, with the group stage lasting through February next year.
 
Top two teams from Group A and B will reach the semifinals, which start next March.
 
Until Egis’s next EASL game, they will have KBL action to catch in a game against the Seoul Samsung Thunders on Saturday.
 
Egis have seen an up-and-down start to the 2024-25 KBL season, with six wins and six losses from their opening 12 games so far to six in fifth-place on the 10-team table.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Busan KCC Egis East Asia Super League Ryukyu Golden Kings

More in Basketball

Busan KCC Egis fall to Ryukyu Golden Kings 91-82 in EASL

Veteran forward Kim Jung-eun breaks all-time scorer record in WKBL

Busan KCC Egis lose to Meralco Bolts 81-80 in East Asia Super League

Busan KCC Egis go down 111-97 to Macau Black Bears in East Asia Super League

Woori Won stars keen to maintain WKBL dominance after key player departures

Related Stories

Busan KCC Egis go down 111-97 to Macau Black Bears in East Asia Super League

Seoul SK Knights thrash New Taipei Kings to lock in EASL semifinal spot

KCC Egis leave Jeonju for Busan as stadium woes continue

Sonicboom start East Asia Super League with win in Philippines

Busan KCC Egis crowned KBL champions, beating Sonicboom 4-1
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)