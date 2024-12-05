KT Sonicboom overcome 3 quarter deficit to secure win against Hiroshima Dragonflies
Suwon KT Sonicboom secured a narrow 80-78 win over the Hiroshima Dragonflies in an East Asia Super League (EASL) game at Suwon KT Sonicboom Arena in Suwon, Gyeonggi on Wednesday, picking up their second win in Group A.
From the beginning of the game, the KT Sonicboom was playing catch-up. Falling behind in the first quarter, the team struggled to gain a lead over the Dragonflies, ending the first quarter behind 23-20, the second quarter 38-36 and the third quarter 61-59.
But the Suwon side’s efforts finally paid off in the last quarter, snatching the lead toward the end of the quarter and taking the score to 80-75 thanks to a free throw from Han Hui-won.
The Dragonflies' Dwayne Evans added three points with a jump shot in the last second, but it wasn't enough to make up the deficit, resulting in an 80-78 win for Sonicboom.
Wednesday’s win was Sonicboom’s second victory in Group A, where they sit in second place on the five-team table.
This season is the first time Sonicboom has competed in the EASL which has seen strong performances from KBL teams since the tournament began in 2023.
Anyang KGC, now the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters, were inaugural champions and Seoul SK Knights finished as runners-up the following season.
The two teams are not competing this year, with Sonicboom and Busan KCC Egis participating instead.
Egis also played on Wednesday and picked up their third loss in the EASL against the Ryukyu Golden Kings. The Busan side has yet to pick up a win in this year’s tournament.
The two KBL teams will continue to be in the EASL group stage action, which will last through February of next year. The top two sides from Groups A and B will head to the semifinals in March.
Sonicboom will return to their next EASL action in a game against the Taoyuan Pauian Pilots on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
