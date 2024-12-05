Hwang Hee-chan gets a few more minutes in big 4-0 loss to Everton
Published: 05 Dec. 2024, 15:35
Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Hwang Hee-chan clocked in 33 minutes in a 4-0 loss to Everton on Wednesday in which his teammate Craig Dawson achieved the rare feat of scoring two own goals in a single game.
The first half at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England saw Ashley Young opening the scoring with a free kick in the 10th minute and Orel Mangala double that lead in the 33rd minute.
Wolves struggled again in the second half and extended the score deficit themselves, with Dawson heading in an own goal in the 49th minute from a corner. He made matters worse in the 72nd, sliding down to accidentally tuck the ball in for a 4-0 loss, Wolves’ biggest since a 6-2 defeat to Chelsea in August.
Hwang was substituted early in the second half, his longest outing for some time, but did not excel and blew a chance to make his first goal contribution for Wolves this season.
The Korean midfielder has seen an unimpressive start to the 2024-25 season, having yet to register a single goal or assist in 11 appearances across all competitions. He missed four matches from Oct. 20 to Nov. 9 due to an ankle injury, but has seen an increase in his playing time since his return on Nov. 23.
Wolves, meanwhile, have been on a poor run in the Premier League, having secured only two wins from their opening 14 fixtures to sit in 19th place on the 20-team table as of Thursday.
Wolves’ defense has been a clear vulnerability, as the club has conceded the most goals, at 36.
The club’s attack has still been solid with a strong performance from Matheus Cunha, who has scored seven goals in 14 league matches. Recent signee Jorgen Strand Larsen has also contributed to the team’s attack during Hwang’s struggle, scoring six goals in 14 matches.
Wolves will return to action in a match against West Ham on Monday, Dec. 10.
