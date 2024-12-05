 Hwang Hee-chan gets a few more minutes in big 4-0 loss to Everton
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Hwang Hee-chan gets a few more minutes in big 4-0 loss to Everton

Published: 05 Dec. 2024, 15:35
Wolverhapton Wanderers, in black, react during a Premier League match against Everton at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England on Wednesday. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Wolverhapton Wanderers, in black, react during a Premier League match against Everton at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England on Wednesday. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Hwang Hee-chan clocked in 33 minutes in a 4-0 loss to Everton on Wednesday in which his teammate Craig Dawson achieved the rare feat of scoring two own goals in a single game.  
 

Related Article

 
The first half at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England saw Ashley Young opening the scoring with a free kick in the 10th minute and Orel Mangala double that lead in the 33rd minute.  
 
Wolves struggled again in the second half and extended the score deficit themselves, with Dawson heading in an own goal in the 49th minute from a corner. He made matters worse in the 72nd, sliding down to accidentally tuck the ball in for a 4-0 loss, Wolves’ biggest since a 6-2 defeat to Chelsea in August.  
 
Hwang was substituted early in the second half, his longest outing for some time, but did not excel and blew a chance to make his first goal contribution for Wolves this season.  
 
The Korean midfielder has seen an unimpressive start to the 2024-25 season, having yet to register a single goal or assist in 11 appearances across all competitions. He missed four matches from Oct. 20 to Nov. 9 due to an ankle injury, but has seen an increase in his playing time since his return on Nov. 23.
 
Wolves, meanwhile, have been on a poor run in the Premier League, having secured only two wins from their opening 14 fixtures to sit in 19th place on the 20-team table as of Thursday.
 
Wolves’ defense has been a clear vulnerability, as the club has conceded the most goals, at 36.  
 
The club’s attack has still been solid with a strong performance from Matheus Cunha, who has scored seven goals in 14 league matches. Recent signee Jorgen Strand Larsen has also contributed to the team’s attack during Hwang’s struggle, scoring six goals in 14 matches.  
 
Wolves will return to action in a match against West Ham on Monday, Dec. 10.  

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Hwang Hee-chan Wolverhampton Wanderers Everton

More in Football

Postecoglou predicts big things for Korean wonderkind Yang Min-hyuk

Hwang Hee-chan gets a few more minutes in big 4-0 loss to Everton

Ulsan HD secure first ACLE win of the season with 2-1 comeback victory over Shanghai Shenhua

[VIDEO] All of Luis Suarez's Inter Miami goals in 2024

Pitch perfect? Once told that ‘fame doesn't win football games,’ Jesse Lingard drops a K-pop track instead

Related Stories

Wolves reject offer for Hwang Hee-chan with hours left on transfer clock: Reports

Hwang Hee-chan leaves with possible injury as Wolves beat Everton

Hwang leaves Wolves game early with possible hamstring injury

Hwang Hee-chan sidelined with injury days after triumphant return

Wanderers' Hwang is out until February due to hamstring injury
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)