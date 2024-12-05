Martial arts magnate Dana White spooked by Korea's brush with martial law
Published: 05 Dec. 2024, 14:16 Updated: 05 Dec. 2024, 14:18
- JIM BULLEY
- [email protected]
Korean Zombie Jung Chan-sung’s mixed martial arts Z-Fight Night will take place as scheduled on Dec. 14 at Kintex in Goyang, but without UFC CEO Dana White in attendance.
According to a press release Thursday, White and his team decided to cancel his attendance at the event following President Yoon Suk Yeol’s brief dalliance with martial law on Tuesday night.
“Following the Korean government’s proclamation of martial law on Dec. 3 citing national security concerns, White and his team decided to cancel the trip after discussions with ZFN organizers,” a Z-Fight Night spokesperson said in a statement.
Yoon placed Korea under martial law at 11 p.m. on Tuesday night, but was forced to back down six hours later after the National Assembly immediately voted to order him to do so. He is now facing widespread protests and an impeachment vote this weekend.
Z-Fight Night is a promotional fight night run by Jung, a former MMA fighter widely considered to be the best Korean ever to compete in the sport. The first Z Fight Night event was held in June this year, and fights are streamed through UFC’s Fight Pass subscription streaming service.
BY JIM BULLEY [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
