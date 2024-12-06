Korea posts sixth straight month of current account surplus in October

Korea reported a current account surplus for the sixth consecutive month in October, driven by robust exports, central bank data showed Friday.The country's current account surplus reached $9.78 billion in October, following a $10.94 billion surplus the previous month, according to preliminary data compiled by the Bank of Korea (BOK).The goods account racked up a $8.12 billion surplus, as exports rose 4 percent on year to $60.08 billion, while imports shed 0.7 percent to $51.96 billion.The services account, however, registered a $1.73 billion deficit in October, though the figure narrowed from a $2.24 billion deficit a month earlier.The primary income account, which tracks the wages of foreign workers, dividend payments from overseas and interest income, logged a $3.45 billion surplus in October, following the previous month's $3.09 billion surplus, the data showed.Yonhap