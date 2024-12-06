Kospi slides 0.5% as political uncertainties hamper investor sentiment
Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 17:23
-
- SHIN HA-NEE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Korean shares closed lower on Friday amid surging political uncertainties, and the local currency continued to weaken against the dollar to the lowest level in two years despite the prompt end to the emergency martial law declaration.
Foreigner investors remained on a selling spree for the third consecutive session, and even retail investors, who had been cushioning the stock market decline since Wednesday, turned net seller as President Yoon Suk Yeol’s People Power Party (PPP) signaled a shift toward supporting his impeachment.
The Kospi fell 13.69 points, or 0.56 percent, to close at 2,428.16 on Friday. The benchmark index opened higher in the morning but took a downturn after PPP chief Han Dong-hoon called for the president's "immediate suspension from duty,” falling as low as 2,397.73 at around 11 a.m.
The Kosdaq lost 9.61 points, or 1.43 percent to close at 661.33, the lowest point since October 2022. The index plunged to a new four-year low of 644.39 mid-trading.
Foreigners offloaded shares worth 309.4 billion won ($218 million) on the Kospi bourse, remaining a net seller for the third straight session. Retail investors broke their two-day buying streak, selling a net 577.7 billion won. Institutions net bought 826 billion won.
Retail investors pulled out of the Kosdaq as well, selling 174.8 billion won, while foreigners picked up 35.2 billion won and institutions bought 141.6 billion won.
“The Kosdaq, where retail investors account for a significant stake, expanded its fall due to panic selling by retail investors,” noted Lee Jae-won, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities.
“The scope of the decline was bigger for the Kosdaq compared to the Kospi during the past two impeachment trials,” said Lee, adding that small-cap stocks are more vulnerable to the ongoing political strife.
The won-dollar exchange rate closed at 1,419.2 per dollar as of 3:30 p.m., up 4.1 won from the previous session, after peaking at 1,429.2 won earlier that day.
The won-dollar closing rate, which first surged to a two-year high on Wednesday in the aftermath of the martial law declaration, has been on a depreciation trend since then.
As the market remains wary of the persistent political turmoil, the financial authorities are still rolling out a series of messages to reassure investors that the Korean economy remains stable.
On Friday, Minister of Economy and Finance Choi Sang-mok met with the chiefs of six foreign chambers of commerce in the country, including the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea in order to provide an assurance that the martial law decree has been revoked through a due process and Korea’s economic system is operating as usual.
Addressing the rising concerns over the Yoon administration’s policy drives losing momentum, economic chiefs including Choi said that policy initiatives aimed at mid- to long-term structural reforms, including the Corporate Value-up program, “will proceed as planned without falter.”
The statement by the Ministry of Economy and Finance came out after an Emergency Meeting on Macroeconomic and Financial Issues that day, which has been taking place on a daily basis since Wednesday.
In a release issued on Friday, Fitch Ratings said that the ongoing political uncertainties “will not materially and durably undermine institutional quality or threaten the economic and external finance credit strengths underpinning the sovereign’s AA-/Stable rating."
The financial market risks “appear manageable, with initial pressures on the exchange rate and financial conditions having eased following the swift rescinding of martial law and a proactive response from the Bank of Korea and Ministry of Economy and Finance,” noted Fitch.
BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)