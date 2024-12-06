 Hanwha's E&C Division inks new $10B contract for Iraqi city project
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hanwha's E&C Division inks new $10B contract for Iraqi city project

Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 12:51
Bismayah New City, located 6.2 miles southeast of the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad [HANWHA CORPORATION]

Bismayah New City, located 6.2 miles southeast of the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad [HANWHA CORPORATION]

 
Hanwha Corporation's E&C Division signed an amended contract to resume a $10 billion construction project to build a city in Iraq, known as Bismayah New City.
 
The Korean builder announced Friday that the revised contract, signed with Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC) on Thursday, increased the contract from $10.12 billion to $10.4 billion. The contract will take effect when Iraq’s Council of Ministers approves the deal, which may ask to alter or cancel it.
 

Related Article

 
The Hanwha affiliate originally won the contract in 2012 to build Bismayah New City, located 6.2 miles southeast of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad. The project involves the construction of 100,080 houses and various auxiliary projects, such as those related to transportation, water systems and electricity.
 
Around 30,000 houses have been constructed so far, with 21,480 houses already in use.
 
The 18.3-square-kilometer site (7.06-square-mile) is set to accommodate 600,000 residents once completed.
 
Hanwha Corporation's E&C Division terminated its contract in October 2022 citing an NIC contract violation and a failure to make payments, but subsequently signed a memorandum of understanding in January 2023 to renegotiate the agreement. Hanwha received $ 300 million in 2023 to partially continue the construction.
  
Bismayah New City, located 6.2 miles southeast of the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad [HANWHA CORPORATION]

Bismayah New City, located 6.2 miles southeast of the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad [HANWHA CORPORATION]

 

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags hanwha iraq city

More in Industry

Provoking Palisade: 9-seat Hyundai SUV gets dramatic redesign

Posco Future M inks deal for 20,000 tons of lithium hydroxide

'Like spotting an undiscovered, fertile land': Israeli magnate on his love of Korea

Labor strikes seep across sectors on social unrest over presidential power grab

Hanwha's E&C Division inks new $10B contract for Iraqi city project

Related Stories

Hanwha Galleria to merge with Hanwha Solutions

Struggling to maintain Iraq's Jewish heritage

Iraq buys LIG Nex1's Cheongung-II missiles for $2.8 billion

Gearing up for the cup

Imported infections fall, but Iraq evacuations are worrying
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)