Lotte to sell rental car subsidiary to Affinity Equity for $1.13B
Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 19:07 Updated: 06 Dec. 2024, 19:23
-
- CHO YONG-JUN
- [email protected]
Under the legally binding memorandum of understanding, Lotte will sell a 56.2 percent stake in Lotte Rental, which was owned by Hotel Lotte and Lotte Hotel Busan.
Lotte’s decision comes as the conglomerate is improving its cash flow after suffering a liquidity crunch due to its chemical affiliate.
The two parties have agreed to prioritize a stable transition for Lotte Rental employees.
Affinity Equity Partners will operate Lotte Rental as a separate business entity from SK Rent-a-Car for three years and maintain the Lotte branding for the period. Affinity acquired SK Rent-a-Car for 820 million won in August 2024.
Lotte Rental, previously owned by Kumho and KT, was acquired by Lotte in 2015. The company operates Lotte Rent-a-Car, Lotte Auto Care and car-sharing service G Car, previously known as Green Car. The company is also the largest shareholder of another car-sharing service, Socar.
BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)