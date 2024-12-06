 Provoking Palisade: 9-seat Hyundai SUV gets dramatic redesign
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Provoking Palisade: 9-seat Hyundai SUV gets dramatic redesign

Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 18:10
Hyundai Motor's new Palisade SUV [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Hyundai Motor's new Palisade SUV [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

 
Hyundai Motor on Friday unveiled the design of its new Palisade, the first fully revamped model in six years. With a vertical daytime radiator grille and running lamps, the SUV boasts a bolder and boxier exterior with a futuristic vibe.
 
It will also come with a nine-seater option with a center console in the front row that can be transformed into a seat, a first in Hyundai history. That model will be able to run in bus lanes, which have less traffic in rush hour.
 
The full-sized SUV is expected to make its debut in the first quarter of next year.
 
The interior of the new Palisade SUV [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

The interior of the new Palisade SUV [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

The new Palisade SUV [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

The new Palisade SUV [HYUNDAI MOTOR]


BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
tags korea hyundai palisade

More in Industry

Provoking Palisade: 9-seat Hyundai SUV gets dramatic redesign

Posco Future M inks deal for 20,000 tons of lithium hydroxide

'Like spotting an undiscovered, fertile land': Israeli magnate on his love of Korea

Labor strikes seep across sectors on social unrest over presidential power grab

Hanwha's E&C Division inks new $10B contract for Iraqi city project

Related Stories

Hyundai expands options for the Palisade

You'll soon be able to buy Hyundai cars on Amazon

Hyundai Rotem lands 1.2 trillion won Australian rail deal

Hyundai Transys seals $2.2 billion EV parts deal with Saudi Arabia's CEER

Hyundai Steel to sell two Chinese plants amid sluggish sales
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)