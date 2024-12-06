Provoking Palisade: 9-seat Hyundai SUV gets dramatic redesign
Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 18:10
-
- SARAH CHEA
- [email protected]
Hyundai Motor on Friday unveiled the design of its new Palisade, the first fully revamped model in six years. With a vertical daytime radiator grille and running lamps, the SUV boasts a bolder and boxier exterior with a futuristic vibe.
It will also come with a nine-seater option with a center console in the front row that can be transformed into a seat, a first in Hyundai history. That model will be able to run in bus lanes, which have less traffic in rush hour.
The full-sized SUV is expected to make its debut in the first quarter of next year.
BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)