Pulmuone names new CEO as strategy executive gets bump up

Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 18:45
Fresh food company Pulmuone named Lee Woo-bong, its current Corporate Strategy Officer, as the company’s new CEO. [PULMUONE]

Pulmuone named Lee Woo-bong, its current corporate strategy officer, as the food company’s new CEO on Friday.
 
Lee joined Pulmuone in 1988 and has worked in the company’s sales, finance, strategy and management departments throughout his career. He has worked as the head of the company’s corporate strategy office and chief digital transformation officer since July 2023.
 
The new CEO will focus on expanding the company's sustainable food business, including plant-based foods, and its overseas business.
 
The appointment will take effect Jan. 1.
 
Pulmuone’s incumbent CEO, Lee Hyo-yul, will chair the company’s board of directors.
 
Pulmuone was long led by founder Nam Seung-woo, who held the CEO position from 1984 to 2017. Nam passed the management not to his family but to Lee Hyo-yul, a management specialist who had worked in the company since its very beginnings, saying that it is “more reasonable for the company to be managed by a business expert” than by family members.

