 Hanok Heritage House wins Unesco's best hotel award
Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 19:07
The Hanok Heritage House in Yeongwol County, Gangwon [THE HANOK HERITAGE HOUSE]

The Hanok Heritage House in Yeongwol County, Gangwon [THE HANOK HERITAGE HOUSE]

 
A hanok hotel in Gangwon has been named the winner of Unesco’s architecture award, the Prix Versailles, as the World’s Most Beautiful Hotel, on Friday. 
 
The Hanok Heritage House in the northern province’s Yeongwol County is a premium stay built in the style of traditional Korean houses known as hanok. 
 

Opened in 2021, its floor area totals around 16,000 square meters (172,222 square feet) with 78 buildings and 137 rooms. Facilities include a cultural exhibition hall, an outdoor banquet hall, a seminar room, a spa and a gym.
 
It is the first time that a hotel in Korea has been recognized for a Prix Versailles, an annual award based in France that was established by Unesco.
 
The hotel was constructed by its CEO, Cho Jung-il, and a team of local carpenters specializing in hanok-building.
 
The interior was designed by Listen Communication, a studio also based in Korea.
 
The Hanok Heritage House largely operates on memberships and charges nonmembers an estimated 10 million won ($7,550) per night.
 
The Prix Versailles also recognizes the best airport, campus, passenger station, museum, sports stadium, emporium and restaurant of the year, in addition to the top hotel. 

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
