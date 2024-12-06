No need for Korea travel warnings following martial law incident, Culture Ministry insists
Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 12:16
Korea is safe, and there is no need for travel warnings, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism reassured foreign agencies in an official letter following President Yoon Suk Yeol's sudden martial law decree.
The Culture Ministry sent official documents to foreign agencies and travel organizations in Korea on Wednesday, urging them to address concerns from overseas regarding the political unrest caused by the president's actions.
The United States Embassy in Korea issued an emergency alert to American citizens on Wednesday, advising safety precautions. Other nations, including France, Britain and Israel, also issued safety alerts for Korea.
"Tourism and economic activities in Korea remain unaffected," the Culture Ministry said in the documents.
“The government is working to ensure the safety and convenience of tourists. We are providing interpretation and assistance services for tourists and are prepared to offer additional help if needed.”
The Ministry will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to address challenges facing the tourism industry, together with tourism agencies, including the Korea Tourism Organization.
Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, President Yoon announced the first instance of martial law in 45 years. At around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, the National Assembly passed a resolution requesting the lifting of the decree, with all 190 lawmakers present voting in favor.
Yoon then addressed the nation at 4:27 a.m., announcing plans to hold a Cabinet meeting to discuss lifting the martial law. The Cabinet approved the parliamentary motion to lift the martial law at approximately 4:30 a.m.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)