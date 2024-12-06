 No need for Korea travel warnings following martial law incident, Culture Ministry insists
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Food & Travel

print dictionary print

No need for Korea travel warnings following martial law incident, Culture Ministry insists

Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 12:16
A man passes by a group of protesters on Wednesday. [YONHAP]

A man passes by a group of protesters on Wednesday. [YONHAP]

 
Korea is safe, and there is no need for travel warnings, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism reassured foreign agencies in an official letter following President Yoon Suk Yeol's sudden martial law decree.
 
The Culture Ministry sent official documents to foreign agencies and travel organizations in Korea on Wednesday, urging them to address concerns from overseas regarding the political unrest caused by the president's actions.
 
The United States Embassy in Korea issued an emergency alert to American citizens on Wednesday, advising safety precautions. Other nations, including France, Britain and Israel, also issued safety alerts for Korea.  
 

Related Article

 
"Tourism and economic activities in Korea remain unaffected," the Culture Ministry said in the documents.
 
“The government is working to ensure the safety and convenience of tourists. We are providing interpretation and assistance services for tourists and are prepared to offer additional help if needed.”  
 
The Ministry will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to address challenges facing the tourism industry, together with tourism agencies, including the Korea Tourism Organization.
 
Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, President Yoon announced the first instance of martial law in 45 years. At around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, the National Assembly passed a resolution requesting the lifting of the decree, with all 190 lawmakers present voting in favor.
 
Yoon then addressed the nation at 4:27 a.m., announcing plans to hold a Cabinet meeting to discuss lifting the martial law. The Cabinet approved the parliamentary motion to lift the martial law at approximately 4:30 a.m.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags martial law

More in Food & Travel

No need for Korea travel warnings following martial law incident, Culture Ministry insists

Salty, spicy, savory: Inside Korea's globally recognized sauce-making culture

Korea's traditional jang-making practices recognized on Unesco cultural heritage list

Seoul to host Asia's 50 Best Restaurants event again next year

Netflix’s 'Culinary Class Wars' now recruiting chefs who are a cut above for second season

Related Stories

'Travel advisory: Korea': Martial law scare threatens tourism with national warnings

Major Korean apps down after president declares martial law

Entertainment industry reeling from shockwave left by martial law decree

Martial law incident raises caution over Korean investments: S&P

Martial law, potential impeachment push gov't into damage control
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)