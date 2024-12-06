앞으로 나가는 기술: 한국 전통 나침반 이어가는 장인
Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 10:59
Moving the needle: Craftsman keeps Koreas traditional compass techniques alive
Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024
Yundo, a traditional Korean compass, goes by several names, such as paecheol (a portable magnet) and jinamcheol (a magnet pointing to the south). Geomancers mostly used them for feng shui and to find the best sites for tombs and houses. Yundojang means the skill of making the compass and refers to the craftsmen who produce the compass. Kim Hee-su, 62, has been making yundo for four generations and lives in the Naksan Village of Gochang County, North Jeolla.
compass: 나침반
portable: 휴대용
magnet: 자석
geomancer: 지관
feng shui: 풍수지리
패철(휴대용 자석) 혹은 지남철(남쪽을 가리키는 자석) 등 여러 이름으로 불리는 윤도는 한국의 전통 나침반이다. 지관이 주로 풍수지리를 보고 묘지 및 집터를 찾기 위해 사용해왔다. 윤도장이란 이 나침반 제작 기술과 이를 만드는 장인을 뜻한다. 김희수 장인은 4대째 윤도를 제작하며, 전북 고창군 낙산마을에 거주하고 있다.
Typically, 24 directions are engraved on yundo, which are made with round jujube wood. Other information, such as yin and yang, the five elements of the universe and zodiac-related signs are carved around the magnetic needle.
typically: 일반적으로
engrave: 새기다
jujube wood: 대추나무
yin and yang: 음양
zodiac: 십이간지
일반적으로 윤도는 작은 원반형의 대추나무 목재로 만들어지고 그 위에 24방위를 넣는다. 또 음양, 오행, 십이간지와 관련된 정보 등이 자침 주위에 새겨진다.
Naksan Village, where Kim resides, is a typical farming village with low hills, fields and paddies. People in the village reportedly began making yundo 350 years ago. Those specific yundo produced in the region were considered high-quality and accurate during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) thanks to the so-called turtle rock that is found on the hill behind the village. Since the turtle-shaped rock lies facing the east and west directions, craftsmen would go there and make a final check to see whether their creations exactly pointed to the north and south.
paddy: 논밭
reportedly: 전해지는 바에 따르면
high-quality: 고품질의
so-called: 일명
final check: 마지막 점검
김씨가 사는 낙산마을은 낮은 언덕과 논밭이 펼쳐진 전형적인 농촌 마을이다. 이곳에서 윤도를 만들기 시작한 것은 지금으로부터 약 350여년 전이라고 한다. 조선시대(1392~1910) 동안 이 지역에서 제작된 윤도는 정확성과 고품질로 좋은 평가를 받았는데 이는 마을 뒷산에 있는 일명 거북바위 덕분이다. 이 거북이 모양의 바위는 동서로 놓여 있어 장인들이 바위 위에 윤도를 올려놓으면 지침이 정확하게 남북을 향하는지 알 수 있어 마지막 확인을 위해 이곳을 찾는다고 한다.
The first person who began making yundo in the Naksan Village was a man surnamed Jeon. But Jeon handed down his technique to a person with the surname Han and it eventually came down to Kim Kwon-sam, Kim’s great-grandfather. The skill was passed down not to family members but to people who knew how to make the compass so that the traditional technique could be preserved.
hand down: 물려주다, 전수하다
pass down: 전수하는
preserve: 지키다, 보존하다
낙산마을에서 윤도를 처음 만들기 시작한 사람은 전씨 성을 가진 사람이었다. 그는 이후 한씨에게 제작기술을 전수했고 결국 김씨의 증조부인 김권삼씨에게 이어졌다. 이 기술은 가족 간에만 전수한 것이 아니라, 나침반 제작법을 익힌 사람들에게 전수해 전통 기술이 보존될 수 있었다.
Kim’s father, Kim Jong-dae, 90, was designated as a national intangible cultural asset due to his knowledge on the techniques of making yundo.
designate: 지명하다
national intangible cultural asset: 국가무형문화유산
김씨의 부친 김종대(90)씨는 윤도 제작 기술과 지식을 국가로부터 인정 받은 국가무형문화유산 보유자다.
The journey to make the best yundo begins with sourcing high-quality jujube wood. The wood should be at least between 150 and 200 years old. The wood is dried for up to a decade to prevent it from warping and splitting. This procedure adds durability.
warp: 휘다
split: 갈라지다, 분열되다
durability: 내구성
최고의 윤도를 만들기 위한 여정은 최고의 대추나무 찾기에서 출발한다. 대추나무는 최소 150년에서 200년 이상 돼야 한다. 나무는 또한 뒤틀리거나 갈라짐을 방지하기 위해 최대 10년 동안 건조 과정을 거친다. 이 과정은 내구성을 더한다.
When the wood is ready, sophisticated processes ensue, which require a high level of concentration.
sophisticated: 섬세한
ensue: 뒤따르다
concentration: 집중력
목재가 준비되면 높은 집중력을 요구하는 섬세한 공정이 시작된다.
WRITTEN BY PARK SANG-MOON AND TRANSLATED BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
