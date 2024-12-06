Unpredictability and resilience of Korean democracy (KOR)

The emergency martial law that lasted for six hours on Dec. 3 and 4 was marked with unconstitutional and illegal elements. Most constitutional scholars agree that the requirement to declare martial law was not met. The current situation cannot be deemed a “state of emergency or war, or equivalent national crisis” as stipulated in Article 77 of the Constitution. It is hard to say that the reasons the president mentioned — for instance, the opposition party’s budget bill reduction and the impeachment of the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection and prosecutors — can be considered a national emergency. These issues should be politically resolved. It is controversial whether the cabinet meeting to deliberate martial law was held properly.It is also noted that he did not abide by Article 4 of the Martial Law Act, requiring the president to immediately notify the National Assembly without delay upon declaring martial law. He only made a live statement on television, and National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-sik said that the president did not notify the National Assembly.What’s more serious is the contents of martial law that bans the political activities of the National Assembly. The martial law command issued a decree prohibiting all political activities such as activities of the National Assembly, local councils, political parties, assembly and rallies. This not only directly violates Article 13 of the Martial Law Act stating, “During martial law, a lawmaker shall not be arrested or detained unless they are a current offender,” but also attempts to disable Article 77 of the Constitution, which stipulates that “If the National Assembly demands lifting martial law with the approval of a majority of the incumbent lawmakers, the president must lift it.”Martial law forces attempted to carry out these orders at the scene. A total of 280 armed elite soldiers, including airborne troops, broke windows and entered the National Assembly building, confronting lawmakers and their aides. These actions were captured on the cameras of different media on the scene. The Supreme Court ruled that the case of former presidents Chun Doo Hwan and Roh Tae-woo obstructing National Assembly members’ attendance constituted a rebellion. Complaints are pouring in to investigation agencies calling for Yoon to be punished for rebellion. Even an incumbent president is subject to be prosecuted for the crime of rebellion. Discussion for impeaching Yoon is on the way.The only comforting part is that we confirmed the self-sustaining power of Korean democracy. The constitution was not interrupted by the “presidential risk,” thanks to the lawmakers and citizens gathered at the National Assembly to neutralize emergency martial law. It is similar to the Tennis Court Oath of 1789. When the representatives of the Third Estate, or the commoners, opposed a tax increase, French King Louis XVI locked the National Assembly meeting room. The representatives moved to the tennis court and pledged that they would not separate and would reassemble whenever necessary. The Tennis Court Oath triggered the French Revolution. How will martial law change Korean society?지난 3~4일 벌어진 ‘6시간 비상계엄 사태’는 위헌·위법으로 점철됐다. 우선 요건이 성립하지 않는다는 게 헌법학자들의 중론이다. 헌법(77조)이 비상계엄 요건으로 규정하는 “전시·사변 또는 이에 준하는 국가비상사태”라고 보기 어렵다. 윤석열 대통령이 언급한 야당발 예산안 삭감, 감사원장·검사 탄핵을 전시에 준하는 국가비상사태라고 보긴 어렵다. 정치로 풀어야 하는 영역이기 때문이다. 계엄을 심의하기 위한 국무회의가 제대로 열렸는지를 두고도 논란이 있다.“대통령이 계엄을 선포했을 때는 지체없이 국회에 통고(通告)해야 한다”는 계엄법(4조)도 지켜지지 않았다는 평가가 나온다. 생방송 담화 형식으로 발표만 했을 뿐, 국회 수장인 우원식 국회의장은 “대통령이 국회에 통고하지 않았다”고 말했다.더 심각한 건 국회 정치활동까지 금지한 계엄포고령 내용이다. 계엄사는 “국회와 지방의회, 정당의 활동과 정치적 결사, 집회·시위 등 일체의 정치활동을 금한다”는 포고령을 발표했다. 이는 “계엄 시행 중 국회의원은 현행범인인 경우를 제외하면 체포 또는 구금되지 않는다”는 계엄법(13조)을 정면으로 어긴 것은 물론이고, “국회가 재적의원 과반수의 찬성으로 계엄의 해제를 요구한 때엔 대통령이 이를 해제하여야 한다”고 한 헌법(77조)을 무력화하려는 시도다.계엄군은 이런 명령을 현장에서 실현하기 위해 시도했다. 공수부대원 등 무장 정예병력 280명이 유리창을 깨고 국회의사당에 진입해 국회의원·보좌진과 대치했다. 이런 모습은 각 언론사 카메라에 모두 담겼다. 대법원은 전두환·노태우 전 대통령 내란음모죄 재판에서 이들이 국회의원 등원을 방해해 내란죄가 성립한다고 판단했다. 수사기관에는 윤 대통령을 내란죄로 처벌해달라는 고발장이 줄을 잇는다. 현직 대통령이라도 내란죄는 형사소추가 가능하다. 대통령 탄핵논의도 불이 붙었다.유일한 위안거리는 한국 민주주의의 자생력을 확인했다는 점이다. 한밤 국회에 모인 입법부와 시민들이 ‘대통령 리스크’로부터 비상계엄 무력화에 나선 덕에 헌정이 중단되지 않았다. 흡사 1789년 프랑스 국왕 루이 16세가 세금 인상을 반대하는 평민대표들의 ‘국민의회’ 회의장을 폐쇄하자, 평민대표들이 테니스 코트로 이동해 국민회의를 해산하지 않겠다고 서약한 일화를 떠올리게 한다. ‘테니스 코트의 서약’은 결국 프랑스혁명의 도화선이 됐다. 이번 계엄사태는 한국사회를 어떻게 변화시킬까.