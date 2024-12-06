Yoon’s mysterious silence about the martial law (KOR)

President Yoon Suk Yeol is keeping silent after declaring martial law for the first time in 45 years. After the emergency law was invalidated by the National Assembly early Wednesday morning, Yoon officially lifted it at 4:27 a.m. in his presidential office. But that’s it. The president was nowhere to be seen for two days in a row.The public had to suffer immense shocks and confusion from Yoon’s abrupt declaration of martial law. Political parties were in panic and economic repercussions were massive. Korea’s national pride also took an abysmal dive. If the director of the episode keeps mum after causing all the chaos, that’s utterly irresponsible.Political pundits cautiously raised the possibility of the president specifying his position on Thursday’s morning, but it was cancelled for unknown reasons. The gravity of the tragicomedy goes beyond the level of explanation or apology. As we pointed out earlier, the president must take political and legal responsibility for his farcical declaration of martial law.The general public only wants to listen to his own account of what happened late Tuesday evening. In a meeting with leaders of the governing People Power Party (PPP) on Wednesday, the president was known to have attributed the declaration of martial law to the Democratic Party’s rampage to impeach any government officials it doesn’t like, adding, “I did nothing wrong.” If the president really thinks so, we urge him to make it public. Only then can the people understand the wild lead-up to the declaration of martial law.That’s not all. Citizens are anxious to know whom the president discussed the matter with; why he enforced a ban on legislative activities despite its apparent unconstitutionality; and why a decree ordering medical doctors on strike to return to their hospital was inserted into the martial law. We also want to know if the president expected martial law to be lifted swiftly and if the president would really push for another martial law if he remains in office — as claimed by the DP — and above all, if the president is still convinced of the inevitability of martial law.The president holds the key to addressing the fiasco. In a recent Realmeter poll, 73.6 percent supported Yoon’s impeachment while 24 percent opposed it. Though the PPP has decided to reject the impeachment, the party can hardly maintain the position under such hostile circumstances.PPP leader Han Dong-hoon demanded Yoon’s departure from the party and punishments on people directly related to the emergency law. Five first-term legislators of the party demanded a public apology from Yoon and a Constitutional amendment to shorten the five-year term for the president. Such exit strategies will be meaningless if the president refuses them. He must first make his position clear on all the questions.45년 만에 비상계엄 사태를 일으킨 윤석열 대통령의 침묵이 길다. 윤 대통령은 4일 오전 4시27분 용산 대통령실에서 생중계로 비상계엄 선포를 해제한 것을 끝으로 일절 모습을 드러내지 않고 있다. 국민들은 윤 대통령의 느닷없는 계엄 선포로 엄청난 충격과 혼란을 겪어야 했다. 정치권은 아수라장이 됐다. 경제적 파장이 만만찮고, 국제적으로도 국격이 추락했다. 이런 막장 드라마를 연출해 놓고도 당사자는 아무런 해명이나 사과가 없다. 매우 무책임하다.원래 어제 오전에 윤 대통령이 입장을 밝힐 것이란 관측이 나왔으나 모종의 이유로 일정이 취소됐다고 한다. 물론 작금의 사태가 해명이나 사과로 넘어갈 수 있는 수준은 아니다. 이미 지적했듯이 윤 대통령은 엄중한 정치적·법적 책임을 져야 한다.다만 국민들은 이번 사태에서 윤 대통령의 생각을 이해할 수 없는 부분이 너무 많으니 본인의 얘기를 듣고 싶은 것이다. 윤 대통령은 그제 국민의힘 지도부와 만난 자리에서 “민주당이 탄핵을 남발하는 폭거를 하니 비상계엄을 선포한 것”이며 자신의 잘못은 없다는 취지로 말했다고 한다. 정말 그렇게 생각한다면 윤 대통령은 공개 석상에서 입장을 밝히길 바란다. 그래야 국민들이 이번 사태를 어떻게 정리하는 게 바람직한지 정확히 판단할 수 있지 않겠나.국민이 궁금한 것은 그뿐이 아니다. 비상계엄은 누구랑 상의한 것인지, 아무리 계엄이라도 국회 활동을 중단시키는 것은 위헌 소지가 다분한데 충분히 판단은 한 것인지, 계엄 포고령에 난데없이 파업 의료인의 현장 복귀 명령은 어떤 영문으로 들어간 것인지, 계엄을 선포할 때 이렇게 금방 해제가 될 것을 예상했는지, 민주당은 윤 대통령이 계속 직을 유지하면 틀림없이 제2의 비상계엄을 추진할 것이라고 주장하는데 정말 그런 생각인지, 그리고 무엇보다 지금도 비상계엄 선포가 불가피했다고 굳게 믿고 있는지에 대해 윤 대통령은 자신의 의견을 사실 그대로 설명할 의무가 있다.정국의 수습 방향도 윤 대통령의 의중에 따라 달라진다. 그제 실시한 리얼미터 조사에서 윤 대통령 탄핵 찬성은 73.6%였고, 반대는 24%에 불과했다. 아무리 국민의힘이 탄핵 반대 당론을 정했어도 여론이 이러면 무작정 버티는 건 불가능하다.이와 관련해 국민의힘 한동훈 대표는 윤 대통령의 탈당과 계엄 관련자들의 문책을 요구하고 있다. 또 어제 여당 소장파 의원 5명은 윤 대통령의 대국민 사과와 대통령 임기 단축 개헌을 제안했다. 이런 출구전략은 윤 대통령의 동의가 없으면 의미가 없다. 윤 대통령은 국가적 혼란을 최소화하기 위해 임기 단축이나 기타 수습책에 대해 조속히 입장을 내놔야 한다. 그게 국가적 혼란을 야기한 대통령이 국민에게 보일 수 있는 최소한의 도리일 것이다.