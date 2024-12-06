Billlie to continue 'Our Flowerld (Belllie've You)' tour next year
Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 13:56
Girl group Billlie will continue its ongoing world tour “Our Flowerld (Belllie've You)” in Asia and Oceania in February next year, according to the group’s official social media on Friday.
Beginning in Hong Kong on Feb. 7, the tour will proceed to nine other cities: Taipei in Taiwan, Bangkok in Thailand, Jakarta in Indonesia, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in Australia, and Osaka and Yokohama in Japan.
Billlie kicked off its first “Our Flowerld (Billlie’ve You)” world tour on July 12 in Germany. The group is currently in the North American leg of the tour, with its latest show taking place in Mexico City on Friday.
Billlie debuted in October 2021 with its first EP “the Billage of perception: chapter one.” The seven-member group consists of Moon Sua, Suhyeon, Haram, Tsuki, Siyoon, Haruna and Sheon.
