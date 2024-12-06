Mamamoo's Moon Byul to release first solo Japanese album 'Aurora'
Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 16:30
Girl group Mamamoo member Moon Byul will release her first solo Japanese album, “Aurora,” on Feb. 5, according to her agency RBW Friday.
To celebrate the release, Moon Byul will also run promotional events in Nagoya, Osaka, Tokyo, Kanagawa and Fukuoka. The details of the events were not disclosed on Friday.
Moon Byul is currently on her "Museum : an epic of starlit" world tour, visiting eight cities in Asia and 12 cities in North America.
Moon Byul debuted as a member of girl group Mamamoo in 2014. The group is known for its hit songs including “Um Oh Ah Yeh” (2015), “Decalcomanie” (2016), “Yes I am” (2017) and “Gogobebe” (2019).
Moon Byul started her solo career in 2018 and has since released songs including “Selfish” (2018), “Eclipse” (2020), “Absence” (2020), “Lunatic” (2022) and “Present” (2022).
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)