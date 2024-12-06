 Mamamoo's Moon Byul to release first solo Japanese album 'Aurora'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Mamamoo's Moon Byul to release first solo Japanese album 'Aurora'

Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 16:30
Mamamoo member Moon Byul [RBW]

Mamamoo member Moon Byul [RBW]

 
Girl group Mamamoo member Moon Byul will release her first solo Japanese album, “Aurora,” on Feb. 5, according to her agency RBW Friday.
 
To celebrate the release, Moon Byul will also run promotional events in Nagoya, Osaka, Tokyo, Kanagawa and Fukuoka. The details of the events were not disclosed on Friday.
 

Related Article

 
Moon Byul is currently on her "Museum : an epic of starlit" world tour, visiting eight cities in Asia and 12 cities in North America.
 
A promotional image for Moon Byul's first Japanese album ″Aurora″ [RBW]

A promotional image for Moon Byul's first Japanese album ″Aurora″ [RBW]

 
Moon Byul debuted as a member of girl group Mamamoo in 2014. The group is known for its hit songs including “Um Oh Ah Yeh” (2015), “Decalcomanie” (2016), “Yes I am” (2017) and “Gogobebe” (2019).
 
Moon Byul started her solo career in 2018 and has since released songs including “Selfish” (2018), “Eclipse” (2020), “Absence” (2020), “Lunatic” (2022) and “Present” (2022).
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Moon Byul

More in K-pop

Mamamoo's Moon Byul to release first solo Japanese album 'Aurora'

WEi to return with 7th EP 'The Feelings' in January

K-pop organizations back agencies in NewJeans contract saga

Billlie to continue 'Our Flowerld (Belllie've You)' tour next year

Twice returns with new EP 'Strategy', featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Related Stories

Moon makes visit to Agency for Defense Development

2021.03.04 Cartoon

2021.03.09 Cartoon

Moon must answer

Moon's daughter referred to prosecutors over allegedly running illegal Airbnb
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)