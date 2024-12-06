Twice returns with new EP 'Strategy', featuring Megan Thee Stallion
Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 13:53
Ten months after achieving significant success on the global stage with its previous EP, "With YOU-th," girl group Twice returned on Friday with its new EP, “Strategy," through which the members share "their own unique views on love."
"The title track of the album portrays our love strategies in a cool way so I think many of our fans will enjoy it," said Dahyun in a press release on Friday.
“I hope our Once [Twice’s fandom] will love the album, as it comes after a long wait,” Nayeon said.
The title track features U.S. rapper Megan Thee Stallion, marking the second collaboration between the two acts since Twice was featured on the remix version of the rapper's "Mamushi," a hip-hop track released on Oct. 25.
“Megan Thee Stallion is a cool female artist. We were excited to collaborate with her on a song again and really enjoyed the experience,” Tzuyu said.
“We were excited about this collaboration, knowing we would create great synergy together with her,” said Jeongyeon.
Twice achieved global success by topping the Billboard 200 albums chart for the first time with its album "With YOU-th” in March. It also made history as the first overseas artist to perform solo at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama in July.
“We were able to achieve such success because K-pop is currently loved globally. Our fans always support us as we consistently strive with our music,” said Nayeon.
“We were able to feel our fans’ love and support abroad. I was happy to see them enjoying our performances with us,” said Tzuyu.
