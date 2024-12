WEi to return with 7th EP 'The Feelings' in January

Boy band WEi will return with its seventh EP, “The Feelings,” on Jan. 5, its agency Oui Entertainment said Friday.The album will be WEi’s first in a year and seven months after its previous EP, “Love Pt.3: Eternally," came out on June 29 last year.Member Yongha will not take part in the upcoming album or related activities, according to Oui Entertainment. The agency did not provide a specific reason.WEi debuted in October 2020 with its first EP “Identity : First Sight." It consists of six members: Daehyeon, Donghan, Yongha, Yohan, Seokhwa and Junseo.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [ [email protected]