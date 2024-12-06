WEi to return with 7th EP 'The Feelings' in January
Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 16:30
Boy band WEi will return with its seventh EP, “The Feelings,” on Jan. 5, its agency Oui Entertainment said Friday.
The album will be WEi’s first in a year and seven months after its previous EP, “Love Pt.3: Eternally," came out on June 29 last year.
Member Yongha will not take part in the upcoming album or related activities, according to Oui Entertainment. The agency did not provide a specific reason.
WEi debuted in October 2020 with its first EP “Identity : First Sight." It consists of six members: Daehyeon, Donghan, Yongha, Yohan, Seokhwa and Junseo.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)