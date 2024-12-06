'First Lady' documentary to debut amid political turmoil
Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 17:21
“First Lady,” a documentary film featuring Korea’s first lady, Kim Keon Hee, and political issues surrounding her will premiere on Dec. 12 amid escalating political tensions nationwide over President Yoon Suk Yeol’s unexpected decree of martial law.
Kim has been embroiled in a number of political issues including allegations of receiving bribes and meddling in state affairs.
The documentary will revolve around Kim and other figures who are involved in such allegations including, Korean American pastor Choi Jae-young.
Choi gave Kim a $2,200 Christian Dior bag and other gifts last September but the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office determined in August that they were not connected to any of the president’s official duties, nor were they given in exchange for any favors.
“A parasitic monster appears and starts feeding on us when we are careless and unaware,” said Kim Tae-hoon, CEO of Today’s Pictures, one of the producers of the film.
“I hope those who do not have political preferences and the younger generation will take in the film without prejudice.”
Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, President Yoon announced the first instance of martial law in 45 years. At around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, the National Assembly passed a resolution requesting the lifting of the decree, with all 190 lawmakers present voting in favor.
Yoon then announced in a public address at 4:27 a.m. that he would hold a Cabinet meeting to discuss lifting martial law. The Cabinet approved the parliamentary motion at approximately 4:30 a.m.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
