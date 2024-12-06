Historical film '12.12: The Day' wins Best Picture at Blue Dragon Film Awards

Women In Film Korea 2024 Festival to begin at indiespace theater on Dec. 16

Entertainment industry reeling from shockwave left by martial law decree

'One Win,' 'Firefighters' and other films to see in Korean cinemas

Related Stories

Firefighters dining on dismal dishes as meager budgets struggle to stretch

'Hidden Face,' 'Moana 2,' 'Wicked' and other films to see in Korean cinemas

Korea will be the first country to view 'Wicked' on Nov. 20

‘Buy a company rather than a market’ (KOR)

S-Oil carries the torch for firefighters with annual Hero Awards