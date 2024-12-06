Broadcasters to bench regular programming for impeachment vote coverage
Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 19:32
A number of TV shows and dramas will not air on Saturday to prepare for the parliamentary impeachment vote, according to local media on Friday.
The vote against President Yoon Suk Yeol over the declaration of martial this week will take place in the National Assembly on Saturday at 5 p.m., with Korea’s major political parties holding emergency meetings on Friday.
MBC has decided to replace its reality show “Hangout with Yoo" with a special news program. The show was scheduled for 6:25 p.m. on Saturday.
JTBC will run an extended version of its news program “News Room,” starting at 6:30 p.m., instead of the show “Men on a Mission” scheduled for 8:50 p.m. and drama "The Tale of Lady Ok" slated to air at 10:30 p.m.
Channel A will not air the drama “Marry You” and will instead broadcast two episodes in a row on Sunday. The broadcaster will also air a news program in place of the drama. MBN will similarly air a special news program instead of its reality show “Let’s Go.”
Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, President Yoon announced the first instance of martial law in 45 years. At around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, the National Assembly passed a resolution requesting the lifting of the decree, with all 190 lawmakers present voting in favor.
Yoon then announced in a public address at 4:27 a.m. that he would hold a Cabinet meeting to discuss lifting martial law. The Cabinet approved the parliamentary motion at approximately 4:30 a.m.
Six opposition parties led by the Democratic Party submitted an impeachment bill against Yoon to the National Assembly at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday and decided to hold a parliamentary impeachment vote at a meeting on Friday.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)