Reality show 'Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die' to kick off on Netflix this month
Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 09:53
- KIM JI-YE
Netflix’s upcoming reality show, “Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die,” set to debut on Dec. 10, aims to "try” and "convert" its Korean viewers into enthusiastic rugby fans.
Rugby, a lesser-known sport in Korea, has only 15 teams in the country — four teams sponsored by conglomerates, 10 university teams and a military team. It also has only one league, organized by the Korea Rugby Union, with no prize money. Yet, the players’ passion struck producer Chang Si-won, which led him to plan this program.
“When I first saw a rugby game in Korea, I didn’t know how to explain it, but it was like meeting a new world,” producer Chang said during the show’s press conference held in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Thursday. “The day I saw the game, about five players were carried off the field, which truly shocked me. But I noticed that this was an everyday thing for the players."
“I began wondering what drives the players to give everything during the game, even though there isn’t any prize money. This drew me into the sport and was the first time I wanted to tackle it,” he continued. “I wanted to show others the shocking and entirely new world I had experienced.”
Produced by Chang, who took the helm of JTBC’s popular baseball reality program “A Clean Sweep” (2022-), and Choi Tae-gyu, the show sheds light on rugby and follows the battles between seven rugby teams as they vie to win the competition.
There are 14 episodes. The first four will be released on Dec. 10.
The seven teams are Kepco Rugby, Hyundai Glovis Rugby Team, Posco ENC, OK Savings Bank Okman Rugby Club, Korea Armed Forces Athletic Corps, Korea University and Yonsei University.
Capturing the sounds during the battles between players was something that the producer put much thought into based on his experience, saying it was the “key” of the show.
“During my first rugby game, the sound was what shocked me more than the actual things I saw,” producer Chang said. “The sound of bones crashing together and bodies colliding gave me chills.”
“Most rugby broadcasts tend to focus on the visuals, but what struck me the most, and what I found truly chilling, was the sound, and I really want to convey that experience.”
As a result, the team created customized microphones for each player's body that do not disrupt their focus during games.
Also, 140 cameras were used in the production, an unprecedented number in Korea's rugby broadcasting scene. Typically, only one camera is used to broadcast matches, and sometimes up to three, which is already considered a lot, according to the producer.
“We set up 40 broadcast cameras and 100 stationary cameras to ensure we didn’t miss a single moment,” producer Chang said. “I believed that capturing every instant without missing anything was crucial.”
While showcasing the passionate players, announcer Jeong Yong-geom, who appears as the show’s sports commentator, strongly claimed that viewers would shed tears when watching it.
“At first, when you start watching from the match draw, viewers might think, ‘Oh, this is fun.’ Then later, they will ask why the players go that far,” announcer Jeong said, sharing that he actually cried during the shoot. “And by the end, viewers will find themselves crying. I am certain of that.”
The producer also mentioned a controversial player who was arrested on charges of sexual assault against his ex-girlfriend, saying, “The first priority is that viewers don't feel uncomfortable. So, of course, he was edited out.”
Producer Chang, a hitmaker in reality shows, hopes the upcoming show will also capture people’s hearts and lead to a second season.
“As with everything in life, if season one goes well, the second will follow,” he said. “Personally, I would love to produce the second season. So, I would be grateful if many people [watch it and] help make an even more amazing second season of ‘Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die.’”
