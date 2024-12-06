 Blinken welcomes reversal of martial law, insists 'democratic processes will prevail'
Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 11:50
Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, right, speaks to Industry Minister Ahn Duk-guen at the Yongsan presidential office on Tuesday. [YONHAP]

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed the reversal of martial law in Korea and expressed his expectation that "democratic processes will prevail" during a call with Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul on Friday.
 
Blinken and Cho spoke by phone, with the U.S. official expressing "deep concerns" over the martial law declaration and welcoming its lifting after a National Assembly vote, according to a statement by Blinken’s spokesperson, Matthew Miller.
 
“The Secretary conveyed his confidence in the democratic resilience of the Republic of Korea during this period and noted he expects the ROK's democratic process to prevail,” Miller said.
 
“Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the progress made in the bilateral relationship, including the robust trilateral partnership with Japan, which promotes our shared values and the prosperity and stability of the Indo-Pacific,” he added.  
 

“Secretary Blinken also reaffirmed that our commitment to the alliance remains ironclad, and that the American people stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of the Republic of Korea, continuing to do so in the face of any provocations or threats to the alliance.”  
 
The call between Blinken and Cho came amid growing concerns over the impact of the short-lived martial law on Seoul-Washington relations and Korea's diplomatic standing.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
