[WEEKEND GETAWAY] Don’t get your tinsel in a tangle: 4 lesser known Christmas attractions
Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 18:26
-
- KIM DONG-EUN
Christmas markets hosted by conglomerates and major department stores are one of the highlights of this winter season, featuring illuminated trees and dazzling ornaments accessible at the city's hottest destinations. However, for those seeking lesser-known spots in the city as well as venues outside Seoul for some more interesting Christmas finds, the Korea JoongAng Daily has curated a list of Korea's Christmas locations you may not have come across yet.
Here are some winter-friendly spots in Korea for you to check out this season.
Seoul Plaza
서울광장
Seoul Plaza in Jung District, central Seoul, lights up every late November when a 19-meter (62-foot) tall Christmas tree appears. This year's lighting ceremony took place on Nov. 18 and the ornaments used for the tree are slightly different from the bright, fancy round designs typically spotted at department stores' Christmas zones, as the theme of the tree differs every year and adds a religious element to the design. This year's decorations feature red ribbons, through which the organizers portray the desire to bring the nation to a "knot," for unity and the sense of becoming one.
The Seoul Plaza also hosts its annual attraction, the Seoul Plaza Ice Rink. The rink will open to the public on Dec. 20 and accept visitors up to Feb. 9 next year. Located next to City Hall Station of subway line No. 2, the annual winter skating rink is a special attraction during the season with citizens and tourists skating at the center of the city. The ice skating admission is offered at 1,000 won ($0.70) including free equipment rentals for helmets and skates. The affordability is one reason for its popularity, with weekend sessions filled out speedily via the official website reservations. On-site registration is also available, as every hour allows up to 300 visitors to register.
Eulji-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul
(서울 중구 을지로)
Duration:
Christmas tree, Nov. 18 - Dec. 31
Seoul Plaza Ice Rink, Dec. 20 - Feb. 9, 2025
Website: https://plaza.seoul.go.kr/
Romantic Hangang Christmas Market
로맨틱한강 크리스마스 마켓
Yeouido in western Seoul is not just home to The Hyundai Seoul, the department store that is already a buzz-worthy pick for Christmas-themed installations and attractions. Yeouido Hangang River's Event Square hosts an indoor Christmas market called the Romantic Hangang Christmas Market.
Around 60 booths covering Christmas items and snacks are found inside, not just keeping the visitors away from the cold but also highlighting the warm wooden colored tones to benchmark the Scandinavian minimalist concept. A 12-meter tall Christmas tree and a cookie house set act as photo zones.
The booths have Christmas-related DIY activities, like making Christmas leases, Christmas candles, music boxes and snow globes. Christmas Eve Day on Dec. 24 includes special programs including a gala musical from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
@hangang.christmas
Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul
(서울 영등포구 여의도동, 여의도한강공원 이벤트광장)
Duration: Dec. 20 - Dec. 31
Operation hours: Noon - 9 p.m.
Phone number: 070-7771-8696
Website: https://www.hangangchristmas.co.kr/accessibilitystatement
Cheonan International Christmas Festival (CICF)
천안세계크리스마스축제
For those seeking an escape away from Seoul to explore special hidden places this Christmas, Cheonan in South Chungcheong may be the unexpected spot for you as it is less packed but you can still experience the festive spirit. The ninth Cheonan International Christmas Festival is set to open from Saturday throughout Christmas Day on Dec. 25 at Dongnam District. Foreigners can register for the K-pop contest until Saturday at 11 p.m., with the contest taking place on Sunday at 7 p.m. Following the international K-pop contest, numerous contests covering different fields like video, dance and photo contests are included in the program. Artist performances are planned for the opening and closing ceremonies of the festival.
Christmas trees and lighting installations will light up the streets of the Shinbu-dong neighborhood once the night falls, colored in different shades to suit their respective concepts. Yellow present boxes wrapped in ribbons, hanging upside down along a high cord, and life-size glowing animal installments are some snap-worthy finds in the corners of the street. Event zones for traditional Korean games are not to be missed. Cheonan City hosts a series of events for participants who complete certain missions and give them chances for a raffle draw, so don't miss out on checking out the local finds listed on the event leaflet.
@cicf.kr
460-4 Sinbu-dong, Dongnam District, Cheonan, South Chungcheong
(천안시 동남구 신부동 460-4)
Duration: Dec. 7 - Dec. 25
Phone number:
Website: https://cicf.kr/?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAabbKiqX27KalKrVCcfXlw19B2ATU-0gHMR8xDhabTPUBSctOUMbHsblT34_aem_Sq1pxeHV_x0mcDnjMorD7g
Simmons Terrace
시몬스 테라스
Simmons Terrace in Icheon, Gyeonggi is a cultural complex popular for the aesthetics of the Simmons Factorium — the iconic red brick building that acts as a research center and an exhibition space — and the surrounding vast field that introduces seasonal attractions. Simmons, a U.S. manufacturer that specializes in beds and mattresses, runs multiple branded spaces to offer extensive experience for visitors, like Heritage Alley and Mattress Lab — an indoor museum-concept space that explains the history of its mattresses and a space that offers entertainment through experience zones.
During the Christmas season, now recording its seventh year since 2018, a six-meter tall Christmas tree and lighting appear to illuminate the open field and offer photo zones for visitors. Last year's Christmas installation event attracted 30,000 visitors on just Dec. 24 and 25. This year's concept highlights utilizing the shape of a heart. Heart-shaped lighting and ornaments take up patches of the field, lighting up the surroundings and drawing visitors for a snap. To celebrate the winter season, Simmons is hosting a Christmas market at Simmons Terrace from Dec. 6 to 8 and Dec. 13 to 15, so stop by if you are keen on catching seasonal goods or even just for window shopping.
@simmonskorea
988 Sasil-ro Moga-myeon, Icheon, Gyeonggi
(경기도 이천시 모가면 사실로 988)
Operation hours: Christmas Market in Simmons Terrace, noon - 6 p.m.
Phone number: 031-631-4071
Website: https://www.simmons.co.kr/factorium/terrace
