Woosong University named top Korean school in THE rankings category
Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 17:36 Updated: 06 Dec. 2024, 17:37
Woosong University has secured the top position among Korean universities in the "International Outlook" category of the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025.
The university also made its debut in the QS World University Rankings Asia 2025.
Its SolBridge International School of Business placed No. 3 in the QS Global MBA Rankings 2025 and was also included in the Eduniversal's 2024 World 1000 Business ranking, earning a prestigious 3 Palmes of Excellence.
The Business school previously secured membership in two of the world’s top three business school accreditation bodies — Britain’s Association of MBAs/Business Graduates Association in May and the European Foundation for Management Development in June.
Since 2017, Woosong University’s Culinary Arts Department has partnered with Lyfe, a leading French culinary institution, to offer a dual-degree program, enabling students to earn a degree from Lyfe without physically attending the school.
The university is also home to Korea's first four-year railroad education institution, the Department of Logistics System.
“Woosong University is realizing a truly global education with approximately 3,500 international students from 87 countries,” President Oh Deog-seong said. “The recognition in the THE World University Rankings and the 2025 QS Global MBA Rankings reflects our relentless pursuit of innovation and our commitment to growing as a global institution.”
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
