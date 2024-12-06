North Korea to hold key parliamentary session next month, including constitutional amendment

North Korea will hold a key session of its rubber-stamp parliament next month to discuss a range of issues, including a constitutional amendment, the North's state media reported Friday.The standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly held its 34th plenary meeting the previous day at the Mansudae Assembly Hall and decided to convene the 12th session of the 14th assembly on Jan. 22, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).The KCNA said that the upcoming session will address a range of issues, including "revising some provisions of the Socialist Constitution."North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered a constitutional revision during the parliamentary session in January this year to reflect his previous declaration of inter-Korean ties as "hostile," pledging not to seek reconciliation and unification in the constitution.The upcoming session will be closely watched for any follow-up details on a constitutional amendment, particularly regarding provisions defining the country's territory in connection with Kim's directive.On Oct. 15, North Korea demolished sections of the roads and train tracks connected to South Korea — the Gyeongui Line and the Donghae Line — and later said its constitution defines South Korea as a "hostile state," suggesting the constitution was amended during a parliamentary meeting earlier that month in accordance with Kim's order.The KCNA said the upcoming January session will also address the state budget for 2025, the adoption of laws on the building materials industry and offshore farming, as well as organization matters, among other issues, without providing further details.Choe Ryong-hae, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee, presided over the Thursday meeting, where the parliamentary session was scheduled, according to the KCNA.Yonhap