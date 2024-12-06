 After meeting with Yoon, PPP head Han still convinced president should be suspended
Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 16:31 Updated: 06 Dec. 2024, 16:36
Conservative People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon arrives at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Friday afternoon after concluding a meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol. [NEWS1]

Conservative People Power Party (PPP) Han Dong-hoon said he "had not heard any remarks to reverse a judgment of suspending Yoon Suk Yeol from presidential duty” after a private meeting with Yoon on Friday afternoon.  
 
"Although it would be hard to change the party's stance on Yoon's impeachment vote, my opinion is that Yoon should be suspended from duty," Han said after he returned to the parliament building at around 2 p.m. The PPP decided to object to Yoon's impeachment motion on Thursday. 
 

“It seems that [President Yoon] is not devising particular measures,” Han said during a closed-door general assembly held on Friday afternoon, according to local multiple reports.   
 
The meeting between Yoon and Han came after the president requested a meeting and also several hours after Han publicly said Yoon should be "immediately suspended from presidential duty" on Friday morning. The meeting between Yoon and Han reportedly took place at the presidential residence in Yongsan District in central Seoul.  
 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea politics Han Dong-hoon martial law Yoon Suk Yeol

