Assembly speaker claims lawmakers will stand together if martial law is imposed again
Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 16:20
- LEE SOO-JUNG
- [email protected]
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik claimed that all lawmakers will stand united and fight together if another martial law is imposed in order to protect Korean democracy during his public address at the National Assembly in western Seoul, Friday afternoon.
The speaker also asked the people to "trust the parliament which will safeguard democracy and the Korean people."
Woo continued that a "secondary martial law would not be tolerated," echoing similar statements made earlier in the day by the Ministry of Defense, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Army Special Warfare Command.
“Korean democracy cannot be harmed by knives and guns, and our sovereigns had proved it on the night of Tuesday,” Woo said. Late Tuesday evening, President Yoon Suk Yeol unexpectedly declared the imposition of martial law across the nation.
Noting Korea's democratization history, Woo said Yoon’s martial law denied the legacy of Korean history.
Woo also specifically asked the military and police to abide by the national Constitution and not to follow the unjust order that floats the Constitution. “The military is for public [security], and police should protect the public,” Woo said.
Woo said all lawmakers will fight against if another martial law is imposed at all costs and protect democracy. The speaker also asked people to “trust the parliament which will safeguard democracy and sovereigns at the forefront.”
Regarding multiple reports on the possibility of Yoon’s visit to the National Assembly, Woo said he had not been informed of an impending visit. Citing security concerns, Woo asked Yoon to delay his plan to visit the parliament building, if he has any plans to do so.
BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
