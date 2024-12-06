DP leader Lee Jae-myung calls for Yoon's suspension, labels martial law declaration ‘treason’
Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 10:37 Updated: 06 Dec. 2024, 10:46
- LEE SOO-JUNG
- [email protected]
Liberal Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung on Friday said President Yoon Suk Yeol, who declared martial law on Tuesday, should be suspended from his duties as soon as possible, noting his “illegal action constituted treason and a self-coup.”
During a special address at the National Assembly in western Seoul, Lee said, “the president who threatened the lives of sovereign citizens should not manage state affairs, not even for a single moment.” Lee said that the word “punishment” in the martial law decree targeted the Korean people.
Lee added that Yoon imposed martial law to maintain and expand his power, even over the legislature and judiciary, by exploiting public sovereignty.
Lee said the presidential privilege to avoid criminal prosecution cannot be applied to an act of treason. He noted that Yoon should be subjected to “investigation, arrest, detention, indictment and punishment.”
“We are standing at a very critical juncture in history, and the issue of whether to impeach Yoon should not be part of political strife,” Lee said.
Lee vowed to revive Korean politics and normalize Korean society by taking parliamentary action to prevent the nation from retrogressing. His comments appeared to indicate support for the impeachment vote scheduled for Saturday evening.
Lee also said he is willing to meet conservative People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon to discuss how to manage the ramifications of martial law and state affairs.
The DP reportedly said all its lawmakers are on emergency standby after receiving reports of a possible secondary martial law. The party plans to convene its general assembly at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
Update, Dec. 6: Added emergency standby by DP lawmakers and planned general assembly.
BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
