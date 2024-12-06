 Head of President Yoon’s own party calls for ‘immediate suspension of duty’
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Head of President Yoon’s own party calls for ‘immediate suspension of duty’

Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 10:07 Updated: 06 Dec. 2024, 12:15
Conservative People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon attends an emergency supreme council meeting held at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Friday. [NEWS1]

Conservative People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon attends an emergency supreme council meeting held at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Friday. [NEWS1]

President Yoon Suk Yeol must be immediately suspended from duty, People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon said Friday.
 
“Considering certain newly revealed facts, I believe that President Yoon’s immediate suspension from duty is necessary to protect the country and its people,” Han said during his party’s emergency supreme council meeting at the National Assembly.
 
“We have confirmed through reliable evidence that Yoon ordered Yeo In-hyung, the defense counterintelligence commander, to arrest major politicians and others on the grounds that they were antistate forces on the day martial law was declared,” said Han. “The president mobilized intelligence agencies to carry out these arrests.”
 
Yoon and Yeo are close personal associates, both having attended Choongam High School. Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun also attended the same school.
 
“We have also discovered that Yeo had a specific plan to detain any arrested politicians in a facility in Gwacheon,” said Han. “If Yoon remains in office, there is great concern that extreme actions like the martial law declaration could recur, placing the country and its people in grave danger.”
 
The PPP will convene an emergency general meeting at 11 a.m. Friday to discuss the impeachment bill filed against Yoon. 


BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea martial law Han Dong-hoon Yoon Suk Yeol

More in Politics

Prime Minister Han urges cabinet, public officials to remain vigilant during martial law crisis

Supreme Prosecutors’ Office forms special investigation HQ for martial law probe

‘Six minutes to text 108 lawmakers’: Netizens bombard politicians demanding Yoon’s impeachment

DP leader Lee Jae-myung calls for Yoon's suspension, labels martial law declaration ‘treason’

Head of President Yoon’s own party calls for ‘immediate suspension of duty’

Related Stories

Teetotal, upstanding public servant

What went down at the secretive Cabinet meeting leading to Yoon's martial declaration

Emergency martial law threatens entertainment industry

'Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol': Citizens refuse to leave National Assembly

Cabinet approves lifting of martial law, troops withdrawn
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)