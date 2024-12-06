Head of President Yoon’s own party calls for ‘immediate suspension of duty’
Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 10:07 Updated: 06 Dec. 2024, 12:15
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
“Considering certain newly revealed facts, I believe that President Yoon’s immediate suspension from duty is necessary to protect the country and its people,” Han said during his party’s emergency supreme council meeting at the National Assembly.
“We have confirmed through reliable evidence that Yoon ordered Yeo In-hyung, the defense counterintelligence commander, to arrest major politicians and others on the grounds that they were antistate forces on the day martial law was declared,” said Han. “The president mobilized intelligence agencies to carry out these arrests.”
Yoon and Yeo are close personal associates, both having attended Choongam High School. Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun also attended the same school.
“We have also discovered that Yeo had a specific plan to detain any arrested politicians in a facility in Gwacheon,” said Han. “If Yoon remains in office, there is great concern that extreme actions like the martial law declaration could recur, placing the country and its people in grave danger.”
The PPP will convene an emergency general meeting at 11 a.m. Friday to discuss the impeachment bill filed against Yoon.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
