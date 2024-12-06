 Prime Minister Han urges cabinet, public officials to remain vigilant during martial law crisis
Prime Minister Han urges cabinet, public officials to remain vigilant during martial law crisis

Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 12:08
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo at the central government complex in central Seoul on Friday. [NEWS1]

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Friday urged all Cabinet members and public officials to remain vigilant and fulfill their duties at all times to protect public safety and national security.
 
Han asked Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok “to unite all officials serving in the economic sector and minimize the repercussions of martial law and the current situation on the national economy.”
 
He also directed Vice Defense Minister and Acting Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho to strengthen security measures and maintain a defense readiness capable of countering any North Korean provocations.
 
Additionally, Han asked Education Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Lee Ju-ho to take steps to stabilize public life, ensuring the smooth operation of education, welfare and social security systems, said the Office for Government Policy Coordination.  
 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea Prime Minister Impeachment martial law fallout

