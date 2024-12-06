 Supreme Prosecutors’ Office forms special investigation HQ for martial law probe
Supreme Prosecutors’ Office forms special investigation HQ for martial law probe

Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 11:27
The National Office of Investigation (NOI) headquarters building in Seodaemun District, western Seoul. [YONHAP]

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office has formed a special investigation headquarters to probe the martial law incident that took place between Tuesday and Wednesday, the office said Friday.
 
“We have formed a special investigation headquarters to strictly investigate incidents related to the martial law,” the Supreme Prosecutors' Office said.
 
The headquarters will be led by Seoul High Prosecutors' Office Chief Park Se-hyun.  
 

On Friday, police also formed a dedicated investigation team of around 120 personnel to look into the martial law incident.
 
The National Police Agency’s National Office of Investigation (NOI) confirmed the formation of the dedicated team in a press release.
 
As of Thursday, four indictments have been filed in connection with the martial law incident, with charges including rebellion, insurgency and abuse of power.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea martial law investigation

