Supreme Prosecutors’ Office forms special investigation HQ for martial law probe

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office has formed a special investigation headquarters to probe the martial law incident that took place between Tuesday and Wednesday, the office said Friday.“We have formed a special investigation headquarters to strictly investigate incidents related to the martial law,” the Supreme Prosecutors' Office said.The headquarters will be led by Seoul High Prosecutors' Office Chief Park Se-hyun.On Friday, police also formed a dedicated investigation team of around 120 personnel to look into the martial law incident.The National Police Agency’s National Office of Investigation (NOI) confirmed the formation of the dedicated team in a press release.As of Thursday, four indictments have been filed in connection with the martial law incident, with charges including rebellion, insurgency and abuse of power.BY LIM JEONG-WON [ [email protected]