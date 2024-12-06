CSAT report cards arrive with 11 students getting perfect scores
Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 12:53
- LEE TAE-HEE
The dreaded or most anticipated day for College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) test takers has arrived, with students receiving their report cards on Friday.
High school seniors who took the test were given their report cards at school, while retakers could obtain theirs online or at the school where they registered to retake the CSAT.
Out of the 463,486 test takers on Nov. 14, 11 received perfect scores. Among the 11, four are current high school seniors and the rest are those retaking the test.
There was only one test taker who received full scores for the previous year's test.
Universities will individually announce students who were accepted through the susi track, similar to early decision, until Dec. 13. Test takers will be able to apply to universities through the jungsi track, or regular admissions that assess students' CSAT scores, starting from Dec. 31.
