 K-pop organizations back agencies in NewJeans contract saga
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

K-pop organizations back agencies in NewJeans contract saga

Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 14:12
HYBE headquarters in Yongsan District, central Seoul [YONHAP]

HYBE headquarters in Yongsan District, central Seoul [YONHAP]

 
The K-pop industry has officially sided with HYBE and ADOR over NewJeans.
 
Two major K-pop organizations — the Korea Management Federation (KMF) and the Korea Entertainment Producers' Association (KEPA) — made official statements this week calling out the girl group members for what they said amounted to destroying the fundamental principles of the industry, demanding that the girls return to their company.
 

Related Article

 
"The unilateral contract termination by NewJeans, which became immensely popular within just three years, can have a devastating effect on the pop culture and entertainment industry in Korea," KEPA said Friday in a press release.
 
"Training and managing artists is a challenge that demands time and money, and comes with grave risks for management companies. It is not simply an act of business but the fruits of mutual trust and dedication. But NewJeans is bringing down the level of people's trust in the industry by ending a contract less than half way through.
 
"If we allow such a method of contract termination to take place, who could ever invest in the Korean K-pop market?"
 
Girl group NewJeans [NEWS1]

Girl group NewJeans [NEWS1]

 
KEPA asked that NewJeans "quickly revoke their childish and irresponsible argument" and return to ADOR, which was also echoed by the KMF.
 
"Artists must cooperate with the agency to the best of their abilities and agencies must support the artists to realize their full potential," the federation said. "To be able to just 'call off' a contract after a conflict will bring detrimental consequences to the Korean pop culture industry. How could anyone make an investment in a contract that could end with only one party's declaration?
 
"We sincerely hope that NewJeans backs down on its claim and starts communicating with the agency," KMF added. "We truly wish that the conflict will be resolved well and not lead to the worst-case scenario."
 
KEPA is the oldest alliance of K-pop agencies and production companies in Korea. Founded in 1992, it has around 400 member companies that manage entertainers in the country. The KMF, founded in 2016, is also a major organization with 350 companies and managers of entertainers.
 
Both are advocates of K-pop agencies and sided with management companies over artists in past disputes, such as the case of girl group Fifty Fifty's conflict with agency Attrakt last year.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags NewJeans ADOR HYBE Min Hee-jin KMF KEPA

More in Social Affairs

Labor strikes seep across sectors on social unrest over presidential power grab

Season's eatings: From Starbucks to Burger King, five Christmas discounts for cheap festive treats

USC advises international students to return before Trump inauguration

K-pop organizations back agencies in NewJeans contract saga

CSAT report cards arrive with 11 students getting perfect scores

Related Stories

NewJeans members to terminate contract with ADOR

NewJeans members, parents reportedly meet with current ADOR CEO ahead of 'deadline'

HYBE to report ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin to police

ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin to hold press conference at 3 p.m.

Min Hee-jin hopes to deliver on NewJeans' seven-year plan despite HYBE conflict
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)