 NewJeans accuses HYBE and ADOR of 'unethical and inhumane' harassment since contract split
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

NewJeans accuses HYBE and ADOR of 'unethical and inhumane' harassment since contract split

Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 12:47 Updated: 06 Dec. 2024, 14:06
Girl group NewJeans during a press conference on Nov. 28 in southern Seoul [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Girl group NewJeans during a press conference on Nov. 28 in southern Seoul [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
HYBE and ADOR have been accused of harassing NewJeans members through “unethical and inhumane” means since the singers severed ties with their agency last month, the group said in a press release on Friday, reiterating that their contract ended on Nov. 28.
 
“We have been fulfilling schedules left by ADOR, even after we announced that we ended our exclusive contracts,” the NewJeans members said.
 

Related Article

 
“However, ADOR and HYBE have raided the staff and producers who have been supporting us, confiscating their laptops without warning. We’ve watched them break down in tears from the severe bullying by ADOR and HYBE. It’s painful for us to see the damage done not only to us but also to those around us."
 
This statement follows an emergency press conference held by the NewJeans members on Nov. 28, when they declared the end of their exclusive contracts with ADOR.
 
The group had given ADOR a list of eight demands, threatening to leave the company if they were not met within 14 days.
 
An official letter of response K-pop agency ADOR sent to the members of girl group NewJeans on Nov. 28, revealed by the members on Nov. 29 morning, and the members holding a press conference the day before at right [NEWJEANS, JOINT PRESS CORPS]

An official letter of response K-pop agency ADOR sent to the members of girl group NewJeans on Nov. 28, revealed by the members on Nov. 29 morning, and the members holding a press conference the day before at right [NEWJEANS, JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
“We want to emphasize, once again, that as of Nov. 29, 2024, we are no longer signed to ADOR. The agency cannot interfere with our activities any longer,” they said.
 
“There’s a clause in our contract that allows us to terminate it if ADOR fails to meet its obligations. It is not only irrational but inhumane for them to expect us to work for another five years after the trust and the contract have been broken.”
 
On Thursday, ADOR announced it had filed a legal motion requesting clarification from the court regarding the status of its exclusive contracts with the NewJeans members. The agency also issued an indirect warning to other companies about becoming involved in the dispute.
 
“It is with a heavy heart that we share this news, but this is to prevent confusion or damage within the industry, both in Korea and internationally, from misunderstanding the artists’ contracts as having ended, which would contradict the current ongoing contract,” ADOR said.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags NewJeans ADOR HYBE Min Hee-jin

More in Social Affairs

Labor strikes seep across sectors on social unrest over presidential power grab

Season's eatings: From Starbucks to Burger King, five Christmas discounts for cheap festive treats

USC advises international students to return before Trump inauguration

K-pop organizations back agencies in NewJeans contract saga

CSAT report cards arrive with 11 students getting perfect scores

Related Stories

NewJeans members, parents reportedly meet with current ADOR CEO ahead of 'deadline'

HYBE to report ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin to police

ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin to hold press conference at 3 p.m.

Min Hee-jin hopes to deliver on NewJeans' seven-year plan despite HYBE conflict

NewJeans was exposed to 'subtle bullying' from HYBE, members claim in livestream
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)