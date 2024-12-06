NewJeans accuses HYBE and ADOR of 'unethical and inhumane' harassment since contract split
Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 12:47 Updated: 06 Dec. 2024, 14:06
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
HYBE and ADOR have been accused of harassing NewJeans members through “unethical and inhumane” means since the singers severed ties with their agency last month, the group said in a press release on Friday, reiterating that their contract ended on Nov. 28.
“We have been fulfilling schedules left by ADOR, even after we announced that we ended our exclusive contracts,” the NewJeans members said.
“However, ADOR and HYBE have raided the staff and producers who have been supporting us, confiscating their laptops without warning. We’ve watched them break down in tears from the severe bullying by ADOR and HYBE. It’s painful for us to see the damage done not only to us but also to those around us."
This statement follows an emergency press conference held by the NewJeans members on Nov. 28, when they declared the end of their exclusive contracts with ADOR.
The group had given ADOR a list of eight demands, threatening to leave the company if they were not met within 14 days.
“We want to emphasize, once again, that as of Nov. 29, 2024, we are no longer signed to ADOR. The agency cannot interfere with our activities any longer,” they said.
“There’s a clause in our contract that allows us to terminate it if ADOR fails to meet its obligations. It is not only irrational but inhumane for them to expect us to work for another five years after the trust and the contract have been broken.”
On Thursday, ADOR announced it had filed a legal motion requesting clarification from the court regarding the status of its exclusive contracts with the NewJeans members. The agency also issued an indirect warning to other companies about becoming involved in the dispute.
“It is with a heavy heart that we share this news, but this is to prevent confusion or damage within the industry, both in Korea and internationally, from misunderstanding the artists’ contracts as having ended, which would contradict the current ongoing contract,” ADOR said.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)