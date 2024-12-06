 Season's eatings: From Starbucks to Burger King, five Christmas discounts for cheap festive treats
Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 17:03
Coffee house Tim Hortons offers 50 percent discount on Americano on snowy days. [TIM HORTONS]

December can be a financially challenging month, especially for students, with expenses piling up for Christmas presents and year-end parties.
 
To lighten the load, several coffee franchises and food chains are offering special discounts this December. Here are some discounts to make your celebrations more affordable:
 
Tim Hortons
 
Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons is offering a 50 percent discount on Americanos whenever it snows as part of its "Let It Snow" event.   
 
The discount begins when snow is detected at the Seoul City Hall branch. Its mobile app will display snowfall, unlocking the discount for a three-hour period. The discount is only available through mobile orders.
 
Launched on Nov. 27, when Korea saw its first snow, the event allows customers to enjoy a festive coffee experience at half the price.  
 
Starbucks' Christmas cakes [STARBUCKS]

Starbucks


Nothing says celebration like cake, and Starbucks Korea is making it sweeter with a 10 percent discount on preorders of its 10 Christmas cakes. This includes the popular Topi Nut Latte Cake.
 
Preordered cakes can be delivered for free on Dec. 16, 17, 18, 19 or 23. You will also receive five Starbucks stars with your purchase.
 
Burger King will offer the Bulgogi Whopper for only 4,500 won ($3.10). [BURGER KING]

Burger King


Craving burgers? Burger King is offering up to 36 percent off on some of its best-selling burgers through New Year's Day.  
 
The Bulgogi Whopper can be enjoyed at 4,500 won ($3.10), and the Whopper Cheese at 5,100 won.  
 
Each customer can buy up to five discounted burgers, making it a perfect treat to share with friends during a month for sharing love and happiness.
 
Restaurant chain Outback Steakhouse is holding a special winter event until Dec. 20. [OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE]

Outback Steakhouse
 
Known for its festive Christmas decorations and cozy atmosphere, Outback Steakhouse is a popular destination during the winter season.   
 
The steakhouse is offering a special 20,000 won discount on select steaks as part of its "Winter is Back, OUTBACK" event.  
 
Event participants can join by completing eight fun missions to collect items needed to create a personalized virtual snow globe. Once the snow globe is complete, participants receive the coupon.  
 
The coupon can be redeemed for the Tomahawk Steak and its 7 Premier Edition, or Porterhouse Steak, and is valid for both dine-in and pickup orders until Dec. 20.
 
Celebrate the season with delicious steaks and festive fun at Outback Steakhouse!
 
Seventh Street Pizza offers one free pizza for three mobile app orders or purchases over 75,000 won ($53). [SEVENTH STREET PIZZA]

7th Street Pizza
 
Pizza lovers can rejoice with 7th Street Pizza's Winter Break Challenge promotion, offering a free Combination pizza for three online app orders.
 
Mobile app users who place three orders or spend more than 75,000 won during December and January will qualify for a special membership, granting them a coupon for a Large Super Combination pizza, valid from Feb. 1 to 28. 

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
