USC advises international students to return before Trump inauguration
The University of Southern California (USC) has advised international students leaving for winter trips to return to the United States before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, citing possible new executive orders that could impact their visa status.
The USC Office of International Services (OIS) emailed students with F-1 student and J-1 exchange visas on Tuesday, recommending that they return to the campus by Jan. 13.
While it is not certain that any executive orders will be issued once the new administration takes office, the OIS said that “the safest way to avoid any challenges is to be physically present in the U.S. before the spring semester begins on January 13."
A legal assistance center has been set up to offer guidance for students if needed.
The urgent advisory was issued out of consideration of the challenges faced by students during the first Trump administration, USC explained to The Korea Daily, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily based in Los Angeles.
In 2017, when Trump assumed office, changes in executive orders led to certain faculty members and students facing temporary entry restrictions.
Some 17,000 international students from 130 countries are estimated to be attending USC.
