Today's fortune: Dec. 6, 2024
Published: 06 Dec. 2024, 07:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 (Nov. 6 on the lunar calendar )
Rat
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: south
1936: You may find financial opportunities.
1948: A cheerful expense might brighten your day.
1960: You may become lucky with food.
1972: A warm and heartfelt day lies ahead.
1984: Do your best, and luck will favor you.
1996: Expect both spending and gains.
Ox
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: happy
Lucky direction: west
1937: Life may feel filled with happiness.
1949: Be proud of the life you’ve lived.
1961: Today is the best day, so enjoy it.
1973: It’s your time to shine.
1985: Success is near.
1997: Luck seems to favor you.
Tiger
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: conflicting
Lucky direction: north
1938: Something new awaits.
1950: You are not the only one who can do that.
1962: Letting go and simplifying can be freeing.
1974: Release the old to welcome the new.
1986: Conflicts within relationships may show up.
1998: A meeting or event may not go as planned.
Rabbit
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: generous
Lucky direction: east
1939: Care for yourself before tending to others.
1951: Eat more fruits and vegetables.
1963: Water the seeds of growth around you.
1975: Gentleness often overcomes harshness.
1987: Steady growth requires patience.
1999: Maintain a positive mindset for success.
Dragon
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: south
1940: A joyful heart may fill your day.
1952: Good news may come your way.
1964: Look forward to a pleasant meeting.
1976: The higher you aim, the stronger the winds may blow.
1988: Social gatherings or outings may bring happiness.
2000: Spend quality time with good friends.
Snake
Wealth: excellent
Health: strong
Love: united
Lucky direction: south
1941: Everything has its rightful place.
1953: You may find value in everything.
1965: More is better.
1977: Collaboration leads to growth and success.
1989: Stick together as a team for great outcomes.
2001: Expect an expansion in your social network.
Horse
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: north
1942: Carry yourself with grace and dignity.
1954: Every action has a reason.
1966: Avoid confusing discipline with criticism.
1978: Stay neutral in disputes to maintain balance.
1990: Be neutral and listen to both sides.
2002: Focus on appreciating what you have.
Sheep
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: west
1943: Familiar routines bring comfort and ease.
1955: You may acquire something new and useful.
1967: Clear communication enhances teamwork.
1979: Hard work always pays off.
1991: Avoid delaying important tasks.
2003: White is a lucky color for you.
Monkey
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: fleeting
Lucky direction: west
1944: Silence sometimes is the best choice.
1956: Expectations may not align with reality.
1968: Every outcome has a reason.
1980: Write down your plans to avoid miscommunication.
1992: Sweet moments may come with hidden risks.
2004: Be realistic about what you can achieve.
Rooster
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: passionate
Lucky direction: northeast
1945: Plans may not match reality.
1957: Consider your age and health when making decisions.
1969: Confidence is good, but avoid overstepping.
1981: Stay behind the scenes rather than taking the lead.
1993: Avoid showing off.
2005: Confidence is key, but balance it with humility.
Dog
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: east
1946: Ordinary moments may bring great joy.
1958: Anticipate a cheerful and refreshing day.
1970: Share stories about yourself.
1982: Avoid excessive drinking and unsafe decisions.
1994: A group meeting or team activity may strengthen bonds.
2006: Knock, and opportunities will open.
Pig
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: social
Lucky direction: south
1935: Live joyfully and optimistically.
1947: Appreciate how life has improved over time.
1959: Invitations to gatherings may arise.
1971: Seek relationships built on mutual growth.
1983: Enjoy meaningful and beneficial interactions.
1995: Expect friendly meetings or a romantic date.
2007: Anticipate pleasant encounters or quality time.
