Today's fortune: Dec. 6, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: south1936: You may find financial opportunities.1948: A cheerful expense might brighten your day.1960: You may become lucky with food.1972: A warm and heartfelt day lies ahead.1984: Do your best, and luck will favor you.1996: Expect both spending and gains.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: happyLucky direction: west1937: Life may feel filled with happiness.1949: Be proud of the life you’ve lived.1961: Today is the best day, so enjoy it.1973: It’s your time to shine.1985: Success is near.1997: Luck seems to favor you.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: conflictingLucky direction: north1938: Something new awaits.1950: You are not the only one who can do that.1962: Letting go and simplifying can be freeing.1974: Release the old to welcome the new.1986: Conflicts within relationships may show up.1998: A meeting or event may not go as planned.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: east1939: Care for yourself before tending to others.1951: Eat more fruits and vegetables.1963: Water the seeds of growth around you.1975: Gentleness often overcomes harshness.1987: Steady growth requires patience.1999: Maintain a positive mindset for success.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: south1940: A joyful heart may fill your day.1952: Good news may come your way.1964: Look forward to a pleasant meeting.1976: The higher you aim, the stronger the winds may blow.1988: Social gatherings or outings may bring happiness.2000: Spend quality time with good friends.Wealth: excellentHealth: strongLove: unitedLucky direction: south1941: Everything has its rightful place.1953: You may find value in everything.1965: More is better.1977: Collaboration leads to growth and success.1989: Stick together as a team for great outcomes.2001: Expect an expansion in your social network.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: jealousLucky direction: north1942: Carry yourself with grace and dignity.1954: Every action has a reason.1966: Avoid confusing discipline with criticism.1978: Stay neutral in disputes to maintain balance.1990: Be neutral and listen to both sides.2002: Focus on appreciating what you have.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: west1943: Familiar routines bring comfort and ease.1955: You may acquire something new and useful.1967: Clear communication enhances teamwork.1979: Hard work always pays off.1991: Avoid delaying important tasks.2003: White is a lucky color for you.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: fleetingLucky direction: west1944: Silence sometimes is the best choice.1956: Expectations may not align with reality.1968: Every outcome has a reason.1980: Write down your plans to avoid miscommunication.1992: Sweet moments may come with hidden risks.2004: Be realistic about what you can achieve.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: passionateLucky direction: northeast1945: Plans may not match reality.1957: Consider your age and health when making decisions.1969: Confidence is good, but avoid overstepping.1981: Stay behind the scenes rather than taking the lead.1993: Avoid showing off.2005: Confidence is key, but balance it with humility.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1946: Ordinary moments may bring great joy.1958: Anticipate a cheerful and refreshing day.1970: Share stories about yourself.1982: Avoid excessive drinking and unsafe decisions.1994: A group meeting or team activity may strengthen bonds.2006: Knock, and opportunities will open.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: socialLucky direction: south1935: Live joyfully and optimistically.1947: Appreciate how life has improved over time.1959: Invitations to gatherings may arise.1971: Seek relationships built on mutual growth.1983: Enjoy meaningful and beneficial interactions.1995: Expect friendly meetings or a romantic date.2007: Anticipate pleasant encounters or quality time.