DP chief slams Yoon's address for 'amplifying public's sense of betrayal'
Published: 07 Dec. 2024, 10:47
-
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
Liberal Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung strongly criticized President Yoon Suk Yeol’s Saturday morning public address on his stance on the martial law declaration, urging the president to either resign immediately or face impeachment.
“There is no other path but immediate resignation or impeachment for President Yoon,” Lee said during a press briefing following Yoon's address.
Expressing deep disappointment, Lee added, “Yoon’s remarks have only amplified the public’s sense of betrayal.”
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)