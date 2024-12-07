 DP head urges courage from ruling party members on Yoon's impeachment motion
DP head urges courage from ruling party members on Yoon's impeachment motion

Published: 07 Dec. 2024, 09:37
Rep. Lee Jae-myung, center, head of the liberal Democratic Party, and party members exit the National Assembly in Seoul on Saturday, to thank demonstrators who held an overnight rally in support of a pending impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol. [YONHAP]

The head of the main opposition party on Saturday urged members of the National Assembly to pass a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, calling on ruling party members to demonstrate courage by supporting it.
 
Speaking to reporters after a meeting with party members at the National Assembly, Rep. Lee Jae-myung, the head of the main opposition Democratic Party, said, "Rather than predicting the outcome, it is imperative that the motion is approved."
 
He pointed out that the decision ultimately rests on the stance of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) lawmakers.
 
The National Assembly is poised to vote on an impeachment motion against Yoon over his surprise declaration and subsequent lifting of martial law this week, which left South Korea in political turmoil.
 
A two-thirds majority is required to pass the motion, which would need support from at least eight PPP lawmakers.
 
Lee called on lawmakers to demonstrate courage, saying, "As individual constitutional institutions, lawmakers must reflect on why they exist and what their duties are.
 
"The people know the necessity of impeachment and are demanding it. PPP lawmakers understand what justice entails, but they are pressured to act against justice and the will of the people."

Yonhap
tags Korea Democratic Party Lee Jae-myung president impeachment martial law

