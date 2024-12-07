LIVE: Korea's National Assembly to vote on impeachment of president
Published: 07 Dec. 2024, 15:00
- JIM BULLEY
- [email protected]
-
- KIM JEE-HEE
- [email protected]
Korea's National Assembly will vote on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol at 5 p.m. today, four days after he briefly placed Korea under martial law before forced to reverse the decision.
An impeachment vote in Korea requires a supermajority of two-thirds, or 200 of the 300 available votes. The opposition parties account for 192 votes, meaning that at least eight members of Yoon's own People Power Party will need to vote against the president for the impeachment to stand.
The Korea JoongAng Daily will be following the build-up to the National Assembly session and impeachment vote proceedings live on this blog from 3 p.m.
3 p.m. - Before we get started, here's a catch-up on everything that has happened so far:
- Yoon declared that Korea would be placed under emergency martial law from 11 p.m. on Dec. 3 in a statement to the nation at about 10:30 p.m. He cited the danger of "pro-Pyongyang antistate forces."
- The declaration was immediately criticized from all sides of the political spectrum, with the leader of Yoon's own party Han Dong-hoon releasing a statement within minutes saying that "the president's martial law declaration is wrong. We will stop it along with the people." DP leader Lee Jae-myung immediately called on lawmakers to "safeguard the collapsing democracy” and gather at the parliament building.
- Korean lawmakers, who have the power to require a president to end martial law, started converging on the National Assembly. They were met by police and later armed forces, but were still able to enter the building. Some lawmakers later said that they had climbed over the fence in order to access the building.
- At 1 a.m. on Dec. 4, with the sound of soldiers hammering on the chamber doors audible even through the live television broadcasts, the 190 lawmakers that had reached the National Assembly voted unanimously to end martial law.
- Three hours later at 4 p.m., Yoon officially ended martial law after meeting with the cabinet.
BY JIM BULLEY AND KIM JEE-HEE [[email protected]]
