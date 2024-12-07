 Transcript: Yoon addresses nation ahead of impeachment vote
Transcript: Yoon addresses nation ahead of impeachment vote

Published: 07 Dec. 2024, 10:01 Updated: 07 Dec. 2024, 13:53
A member of the public watches President Yoon Suk Yeol's address to the nation on a screen in Seoul Station in central Seoul on Dec. 7. [YONHAP]

President Yoon Suk Yeol addressed the nation at 10 a.m. on Saturday, seven hours before the National Assembly is set to hold the impeachment vote at 5 p.m.
  
On Friday, Yoon held discussions with the leadership of the conservative People Power Party, where he said he would "listen closely" to what the lawmakers have to say and "think long and hard" about it.
 
The Korea JoongAng Daily covered the address live. See below for the full transcript.
 
 
10 a.m. - Yoon appeared on national television to deliver a brief statement:
 
"Respected citizens, I declared emergency martial law at 11 p.m. on Dec. 3.
 
Around two hours later, I ordered the army to stand down after a cabinet meeting, following the National Assembly vote to lift the martial law.
 
The martial law declaration came from a desperate president, who is the decision-maker of state issues. The process led to the inconvenience and confusion to the people.
 
I am deeply regretful and I sincerely apologize to the people.
 
I will not evade any legal or political [repercussions].
 
There is talk of a second martial law, but I will clearly state that there will be no second martial law. 
 
I will now delegate all state issues to my party, including the issue of my term in office.
 
The [People Power] party and the government will lead and take responsibility for all state issues to come.
 
I sincerely apologize, with my head down, for concerning the people." 
 
 
10:03 a.m. - Yoon moves from the podium, bows to the camera and exits.

BY YOON SO-YEON AND JIM BULLEY [[email protected]]
