Large political rallies, both for and against Yoon, expected today in run-up to impeachment vote
Published: 07 Dec. 2024, 07:00
-
- LEE SOO-JUNG
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Political rallies, both for and against, Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment are set to begin across the capital on Saturday. Traffic controls are expected to follow.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said on Friday that it will restrict traffic in the Yeouido area near the National Assembly as tens of thousands of protesters are likely to gather in Saturday’s demonstration. Over 230 police officers will be deployed for traffic control and safety measures.
The protestors are expected to flock on the streets of Uisadang-daero, Yeouigongwon-ro and Eunhaeng-ro, adjacent roads near the parliament in western Seoul. As it marks the first weekend since the six-hour-long introduction of martial law on late Tuesday, a large crowd is expected to gather to protest Yoon.
The liberal Korea Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) said it will stage an assembly and march near the parliament from 2 p.m. on Saturday. The KCTU also added that a public candlelight vigil will start at 3 p.m. on the same day.
Kim Bong-sik, head of the Seoul police agency, said its personnel will “manage the protests based on public safety and peace” regarding the mass demonstration planned in western Seoul.
Also, a conservative civic group will stage a protest advocating Yoon and condemning Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung on the same day at 3 p.m. in Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul. The group reported that around 12,000 participants will gather at its rally.
BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)