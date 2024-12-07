'Leaving the chamber is cowardly': Dismay dominates at protests during impeachment vote
Published: 07 Dec. 2024, 20:11 Updated: 07 Dec. 2024, 20:17
Protesters gathered near Korea's parliament expressed collective dismay after Saturday’s impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol for his declaration of martial law appeared to be on track for rejection.
The crowd was watching how the situation within the chamber via JTBC news, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily. Once it became evident that the PPP lawmakers were leaving the chamber, boos filled the dark night sky, with the artificial candles that the crowd were holding creating a furious flurry of lights.
The impeachment motion against Yoon looked set to fail as the PPP boycotted the vote, allowing the president to retain authority following a botched martial law declaration on Tuesday night.
Most conservative People Power Party (PPP) lawmakers left the chamber after voting in the Kim Keon Hee special counsel bill held at 5 p.m. to boycott the impeachment vote.
“I couldn’t believe my eyes,” said a 30-year-old office worker surnamed Yoon who was part of the crowd gathered in front of the National Assembly complex. “How could they just up and leave?”
“Vote no if you have to, but leaving the chamber is cowardly,” said Roh, a friend of Yoon's that was standing beside her. “This is not a normally run country.”
Scathing murmurs were uttered among the crowd, with statements such as “these [expletive] has to be punished,” “pieces of [expletive],” “treasonous cowards” and “what is to be done about these [expletive]” heard as people began to slowly disperse.
The Democratic Party (DP) has to pass the impeachment bill within 72 hours of its submission for it to take effect. DP lawmakers vowed to stay in the chamber until midnight, prompting some within the crowd to stay in front of the National Assembly complex into the blisteringly cold winter night.
“I plan to stay for a while longer to show that the people are angry,” said Choi, a 29-year-old officer worker. He hurried off after being called by an organizer nearby asked to help with some heavy lifting.
Not all were dismayed at the impeachment bill failing to pass.
“I knew that this would happen, and I am so happy that it did,” said 56-year-old former civil servant Myung, who said he has been advancing a campaign against “commies” since 2015. “Our great president has said that these antistate forces will be swiftly dealt with.”
“These 'commie' [expletive] had it coming to them, why would he say these things if he has no evidence?”
Despite the decision in parliament, organizers and people were still chanting “down with Yoon,” “impeachment now” and “democracy will be protected” as they headed to nearby metro stations or picked up taxis to head home.
Lively discussions between people on what to do next were also heard in restaurants after people dug into dinner. Amongst the steam rising from hot pots and soups, phrases of “we will gather again” and “time to vote more aggressively” were heard.
“I came from Daegu, and I will come up here again” said Kim, a shopowner in his 60s, to a Korea JoongAng Daily reporter as they waited in line to step into a sundaeguk (Korean blood sausage soup) restaurant.
“In a way, I think we all knew this would happen. We just have to put the work in like we always do.”
Some 100,000 people showed up, crowding the vicinity of the National Assembly complex and reaching all the way back to Yeouido Park, a distance of around 1 kilometer, or over half a mile, in western Seoul earlier Saturday.
Separately, large groups of protesters from conservative groups rejoiced at rallies in downtown Seoul, voicing their support for President Yoon and expressing joy that a special counsel probe against the first lady was also rejected.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
