 PPP chief, prime minister agree on stabilizing the country amid martial law fallout
Published: 07 Dec. 2024, 13:56
Han Dong-hoon, leader of the president's People Power Party (PPP), left, and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo gather for an emergency meeting on Saturday following President Yoon Suk Yeol's apology over his martial law declaration. [PPP]

Han Dong-hoon, leader of the president's People Power Party (PPP), left, and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo gather for an emergency meeting on Saturday following President Yoon Suk Yeol's apology over his martial law declaration. [PPP]

 
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and the leader of the conservative People Power Party (PPP), Han Dong-hoon, held an emergency meeting on Saturday to discuss the ongoing political crisis and measures to stabilize the government following President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law declaration earlier in the week.
 
After watching President Yoon’s public address, the PPP chief visited the prime minister’s residence in Jongno District, central Seoul, where the two spent about 1 hour and 20 minutes discussing the public unrest and strategies for managing the national crisis.
 
During the meeting, PPP leader Han urged the prime minister to handle the economic challenges and national affairs "with care and stability" to assure the public, he told reporters after the meeting.
 
Prime Minister Han responded by assuring his commitment to "work closely with the party" to address these concerns.

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
PPP chief, prime minister agree on stabilizing the country amid martial law fallout

